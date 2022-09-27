Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO