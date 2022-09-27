ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police investigate shooting and attempt to identify suspect

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Police Department personnel are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an early-morning shooting. On Thursday (Sept. 29) at about 2:21 a.m., a white-colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Rd.
VANCOUVER, WA
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
The Bee

Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder

Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
VANCOUVER, WA
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
BEAVERTON, OR

