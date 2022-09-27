Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police investigate shooting and attempt to identify suspect
VANCOUVER – Vancouver Police Department personnel are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an early-morning shooting. On Thursday (Sept. 29) at about 2:21 a.m., a white-colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Rd.
Salem shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A shooting in Salem left one person with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder
Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
Salem Police ID victim in search for deadly hit-run driver
The victim's name in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday has been revealed by Salem PD.
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
67-year-old man identified as Fairview shooting victim
The Multnomah County Sherriff's Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.
Suspect on the loose after fatally striking pedestrian in NE Portland
A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.
Victim shows up at hospital after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Friday morning after authorities say the victim showed up at a local hospital.
Neighbors create memorial in honor of woman shot to death in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A basketball court at Northwest Portland's Wallace Park has been turned into a memorial honoring Erika Evans. The 26-year-old was killed there on Friday, Sept. 23. "I feel a little nervous now," Jen Tracy said. Tracy has lived in the neighborhood for about two years. Initially,...
1 dead after stabbing in Old Town, suspect charged with murder
Portland Police confirm one person is dead after a reported stabbing on Burnside Boulevard.
KATU.com
Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
Comments / 2