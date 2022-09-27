Maroon 5 takes to Sin City for 2023 residency

A Maroon 5 fan like you could soon see your favorite band in action in Sin City and make some memories .

The three-time Grammy award-winning multi-platinum band will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM beginning March 24, 2023, with 16 performances lasting until August 12, 2023.

It’s being dubbed M5LV The Residency. The show will be “custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue,” according to a press release from MGM Resorts International.

Presale tickets go on sale starting Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PST.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale starting Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. All pre-sales will end Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. PST.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PST.

Tickets can be purchased online here with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

