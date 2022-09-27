Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
cachevalleydaily.com
Vehicle rollover near Riverside sends one person to the hospital
BOX ELDER COUNTY — A single-vehicle rollover crash sent one person to the hospital but could have been much worse, according to emergency officials. The accident reportedly occurred Wednesday night along Interstate-15, west of Riverside. The Garland Fire Department reported the car was travelling northbound near the Riverside exit,...
kslnewsradio.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Davis and Weber counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Davis and Weber counties until 9 p.m. The NWS says areas impacted by the storm are Bountiful, Layton and Ogden. Severe thunderstorm warning. Wind gusts as strong as...
cachevalleydaily.com
Mount Logan Middle School evacuated again after faulty fire alarm
LOGAN — For the second time this week, students and staff were evacuated from Mount Logan Middle School due to a malfunctioning fire alarm. The latest evacuation occurred Wednesday morning. In a letter to parents, Principal Spencer Holmgren explained that the school was vacated after the alarm was triggered...
cachevalleydaily.com
Troopers arrest Logan man suspected of causing fatal crash in Wellsville
LOGAN — A 38-year-old Logan man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested for allegedly causing last week’s fatal accident in Wellsville. Jorge Luis Robles was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit, Utah...
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
eastidahonews.com
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
cachevalleydaily.com
Man and woman confess to making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has pleaded guilty to making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles was arrested in August after police tracked him and Galexy Mikkel Workman, a 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman, to a mobile trailer.
cachevalleydaily.com
Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt
March 13, 1931 — September 27, 2022 (age 91) Vivian W. Call Schvaneveldt, 91, returned to her heavenly home surrounded by family on September 27, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on March 13, 1931 in Clifton, Idaho the daughter of James Clyde Call and Dora Elizabeth Williams.
kslnewsradio.com
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
upr.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
kslnewsradio.com
Threat of severe weather moves into Utah, watch issued through 8 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of Utah and Wyoming, and says the threat will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. On Wednesday afternoon, KSL NewsRadio got this video of the storm moving through Lehi from...
kvnutalk
Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
Shocking video shows 3-year-old walking out of Clearfield day care
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for Emerhys Guthrie ended up a nightmare for her mother.
