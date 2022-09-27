ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/25/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

UW, Food For Thought build 2 new geodesic dome greenhouses in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two retired Casper-area public school buildings were each joined with a new geodesic dome greenhouse in preparation for their upcoming reinventions. The greenhouses were built earlier this month with designs and expert involvement by the University of Wyoming, with funding provided by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Agriculture Season Extension Grant that’s funded by the USDA.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
oilcity.news

Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner

My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
Jill Johnson
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (9/26/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Fight,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Visit Casper chooses Iowa sports and events director as new CEO

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced that Tyler Daugherty will join Visit Casper as its new president and CEO. Daugherty was previously vice president of community relations with Travel Dubuque, and has coached track and basketball for Indiana University East. “We are thrilled that...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Police say man charged in Chevelle theft found unconscious in another stolen vehicle

CASPER, Wyo. — A man has been charged in Natrona County Circuit Court with the theft of a prized 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle earlier this month. Jaelin Miller, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning after being found unconscious in another stolen vehicle, according to a Casper police lieutenant’s affidavit. Miller also had six active arrest warrants.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
Douglas Budget

DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff

A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
DOUGLAS, WY

