Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Treasure mining: Andersen serving up wealth from Casper Fire’s 127-year archives for community to share
CASPER, Wyo. — A firefighter who joined the Casper Fire-EMS Department in 2012 — just in time to get to ride on one of the last old lime-green engines then still in active service — is increasingly becoming an expert on the history of fire service in the Oil City.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/25/22–9/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
UW, Food For Thought build 2 new geodesic dome greenhouses in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Two retired Casper-area public school buildings were each joined with a new geodesic dome greenhouse in preparation for their upcoming reinventions. The greenhouses were built earlier this month with designs and expert involvement by the University of Wyoming, with funding provided by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Agriculture Season Extension Grant that’s funded by the USDA.
oilcity.news
Still hopeful on wind turbine sculpture’s promise for Fort Caspar, City Council sensitive to burial site concerns
CASPER, Wyo. — While discussing the cost the City of Casper incurs to operate Fort Caspar Museum on Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a potential hitch in the plan to construct a new sculpture at a site near the museum. During its Sept. 20 pre-meeting work session, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Accessing Boxelder: Commissioners consider trail system for public to better use ‘majestic canyon’ in county park
Converse County has had a 2,100 acre public park since the federal government gifted to them way back in 1941. Until now, it’s had limited public use despite encompassing some of the most scenic lands in all of eastern Wyoming, mostly because access requires some skilled hiking and rock climbing abilities.
oilcity.news
Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner
My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
oilcity.news
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Todd Milliken for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
RELATED PEOPLE
oilcity.news
Lake McKenzie waters restricted as state investigates possible cyanobacterial bloom
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is restricting water access to Lake McKenzie, located off Bryan Stock Trail, due to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s ongoing investigation into a potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water. As a precautionary measure, the water around Lake McKenzie has...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (9/26/22–9/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Fight,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Visit Casper chooses Iowa sports and events director as new CEO
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced that Tyler Daugherty will join Visit Casper as its new president and CEO. Daugherty was previously vice president of community relations with Travel Dubuque, and has coached track and basketball for Indiana University East. “We are thrilled that...
oilcity.news
Police say man charged in Chevelle theft found unconscious in another stolen vehicle
CASPER, Wyo. — A man has been charged in Natrona County Circuit Court with the theft of a prized 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle earlier this month. Jaelin Miller, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning after being found unconscious in another stolen vehicle, according to a Casper police lieutenant’s affidavit. Miller also had six active arrest warrants.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Douglas Budget
DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff
A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
Comments / 3