fox44news.com
Friday Night Football Fever Forecast
Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations in Central Texas:. Lorena vs. Little River Academy high school football game tomorrow night will be cooler due to less humidity in the air. Temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear skies falling to the upper 60s for the drive home.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
fox44news.com
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
SAPD: Central caller made false threats to multiple Texas high schools, including SAISD
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. The Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Working quickly, law enforcement […]
Car of Missing Texas Teacher Found in New Orleans – Husband in NOLA Searching for Her
The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says his wife's vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU. Michael Reynolds says Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.
No one can remember the last time a Republican ran for a countywide seat in this Texas county
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just across the river from Mexico, near the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of the poorest in the state. It’s also one of the most Democratic. When was the last time a Republican ran against you, I asked Starr...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing endangered woman
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Beware The Top Ten Most Dangerous Places To Live In Texas
HOME SWEET HOME (FOR THE MOST PART) I have always been a proud Texan, and rather than ever move, I've decided to raise my family here - specifically here in Central Texas. After all, I know where to find the best food, the schools where my kid is most likely to excel, and most importantly, where the most dangerous places to live are in Texas (so I can avoid them).
fox44news.com
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Marcos man was arrested after law enforcement said he drove onto the Texas State Capitol grounds and caused some damage to a gate and metal bollard Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver is Dries M. Bedingfield, 42. He was...
fox44news.com
Dialing into undecided voters in Abbott-O’Rourke debate
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face off in Friday night’s debate, a panel of potentially undecided voters will gauge their reactions for viewers to see. Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Friday at...
fox44news.com
Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19...
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.
Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
KWTX
Texas bartender charged after allegedly serving drunk driver accused in wreck that killed four people
GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - Agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Sept. 26, 2022 arrested a bartender in Galveston accused of “improperly” serving a patron involved in a deadly crash that left four people dead in August. Gil Garcia, 58, was charged with selling alcohol to an...
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
towntalkradio.com
Terry Co. Commissioners look to sell some property and look to hold Texas accountable.
The Terry County commissioners Court met Monday morning September 26, 2022, to discuss several things that were on the agenda. There were no public comments on the agenda and after they approved the minutes and examined and paid the bills, the Court heard from County Judge JD “Butch” Wagner on his monthly reports. According to Judge Wagner, he had 34 new cases in the month of August and he closed 25 cases.
