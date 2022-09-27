The latest from our Weather Center indicates that Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa. Punta Gorda has been severely impacted and so has Naples. Wind speeds as the Hurricane came to shore measured upwards to 140mph which is Category 4 strength. We have some incredible images of Hurricane Ian rom 22,000 miles away taken by a NASA GOES Spacecraft. The now downgraded hurricane is pushing its way off shore and back into the Atlantic. The Tropical Storm will now head north where it will have a chance to quickly try and reorganize before setting its sights on the Carolinas, Georgia and other areas of the southeast United States.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO