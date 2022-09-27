ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Ocala

Check out this beautiful pink sunset over Ocala the night before Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Parks and Rec hands out over 25,000 sandbags to residents

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s team members helped hand out thousands of sandbags to Marion County residents earlier this week in preparation of Hurricane Ian. A total of nine locations throughout Marion County were opened on Monday, September 26 to provide sandbags on a self-serve basis, with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Linda Allen Pernell

Linda Allen Pernell passed away Sept. 16, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1959, to the late Willie George Allen, Sr. and Eartha Robinson Allen in Ocala, Florida. Linda received her formal education in the public school system, graduating from Hartford High School in Hartford, CT. she went on to further her education at the Wilford Academy School of Cosmetology in Hartford.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage

In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

"Life-Threatening Floods" Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
ORLANDO, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

9am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center

The latest from our Weather Center indicates that Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa. Punta Gorda has been severely impacted and so has Naples. Wind speeds as the Hurricane came to shore measured upwards to 140mph which is Category 4 strength. We have some incredible images of Hurricane Ian rom 22,000 miles away taken by a NASA GOES Spacecraft. The now downgraded hurricane is pushing its way off shore and back into the Atlantic. The Tropical Storm will now head north where it will have a chance to quickly try and reorganize before setting its sights on the Carolinas, Georgia and other areas of the southeast United States.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Weekly

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

