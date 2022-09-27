Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday through the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
wuft.org
Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian
OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Ocala
Check out this beautiful pink sunset over Ocala the night before Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Parks and Rec hands out over 25,000 sandbags to residents
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s team members helped hand out thousands of sandbags to Marion County residents earlier this week in preparation of Hurricane Ian. A total of nine locations throughout Marion County were opened on Monday, September 26 to provide sandbags on a self-serve basis, with...
ocala-news.com
Linda Allen Pernell
Linda Allen Pernell passed away Sept. 16, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1959, to the late Willie George Allen, Sr. and Eartha Robinson Allen in Ocala, Florida. Linda received her formal education in the public school system, graduating from Hartford High School in Hartford, CT. she went on to further her education at the Wilford Academy School of Cosmetology in Hartford.
mycbs4.com
Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
WCJB
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert. Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV. The...
mynews13.com
Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage
In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
allears.net
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando
As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
ocala-news.com
OPD hurricane response team to assist with search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
The Ocala Police Department is deploying a Hurricane Ian response team to Hardee County to take part in a multi-agency relief effort that will include search and rescue missions. “Our hearts go out to every Florida resident who has been severely impacted by this catastrophic storm,” stated Ocala Police Chief...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
9am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
The latest from our Weather Center indicates that Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa. Punta Gorda has been severely impacted and so has Naples. Wind speeds as the Hurricane came to shore measured upwards to 140mph which is Category 4 strength. We have some incredible images of Hurricane Ian rom 22,000 miles away taken by a NASA GOES Spacecraft. The now downgraded hurricane is pushing its way off shore and back into the Atlantic. The Tropical Storm will now head north where it will have a chance to quickly try and reorganize before setting its sights on the Carolinas, Georgia and other areas of the southeast United States.
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team. They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
