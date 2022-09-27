WILMINGTON, Del. - - The Wilmington University women's tennis team won all nine matches in blanking Goldey-Beacom, 7-0, on Wednesday afternoon at the Delcastle Tennis Center. With the win, the Wildcats remain unbeaten in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference play, running their record to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the CACC. It is the team's ninth straight conference victory dating back to last season.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO