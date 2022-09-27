ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CNBC

House Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing set for Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is postponing its next public hearing due to a major hurricane, the leaders of the panel announced Tuesday. The hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, will now be held at a later date to be announced, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a joint statement.
POLITICO

Kyrsten Sinema is getting some high praise from Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The Arizona Democrat alsocalled for a 60-vote threshold for all votes in the Senate.

Sinema spoke at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville on Monday. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hailing his friendship with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ― and praising her refusal to gut the legislative filibuster. At a talk hosted by the McConnell Center at the University...
WRBL News 3

Rates of women voter registrations are surging—particularly where reproductive rights are threatened

(STACKER) – The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June confirmed what many Americans already knew—that the highly polarizing issue of abortion would continue to divide people personally and politically. But the decision also had a less predictable outcome: Women have been registering to vote at very high rates in several conservative states where abortion […]
WOOD

Ben Carson believes US is at a crossroads

While campaigning with Third District Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs, former presidential candidate and Trump cabinet member Dr. Ben Carson said he believes the country is at a crossroads. (Sept. 30, 2022)
KHQ Right Now

Washington State Supreme Court to hold oral arguments at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Supreme Court will visit Gonzaga University and hold arguments on Oct. 5-6. On Oct. 5, justices will host an open Q&A for all Gonzaga students, including an opportunity for students to mingle with the justices at the end. The Q&A will run from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Gaffney Room in the Volkar Center.
Deseret News

Sen. Gene Davis responds to call from Salt Lake County Dems to resign following investigation

The Salt Lake County Democratic Party has called for the “immediate and unconditional resignation” of longtime Utah state Sen. Gene Davis. Davis, a Democrat from Salt Lake City, has been suspended from party events since August, after the Utah Senate opened an investigation into allegations that the senator sexually harassed a former intern during this year’s legislative session.
