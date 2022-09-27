ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Attorney Lindsey M. Anderson Appointed to the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council

MILWAUKEE, WI—Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced Wisconsin Attorney General Joshua L. Kaul appointed attorney Lindsey M. Anderson to serve as a Citizen Representative on the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council. The mission of the Council is to advise the attorney general on matters important to victims of crime. Anderson...
WISCONSIN STATE
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Four Bradley Partners in Alabama Named to 2022 Benchmark Labor & Employment Stars List

BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that four of the firm’s attorneys in Alabama have been named to the 2022 Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment guide’s “Labor and Employment Stars” list, which recognizes lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers and possess a strong case record based on positive client feedback. The firm is also listed as “highly recommended” in Alabama and Tennessee in the area of labor and employment.
ALABAMA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Baker Donelson Grows Health Litigation Practice with Addition of Theresa Concepcion and Amanda Wilson Speier

BALTIMORE, MD and ATLANTA, GA—Baker Donelson has added Theresa Concepcion and Amanda Wilson Speier to the Firm’s Health Care Litigation Group as of counsel in the Baltimore and Atlanta offices, respectively. Focusing her practice on health care litigation, Ms. Concepcion represents owners, managers, and operators of skilled nursing...
ATLANTA, GA
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial

In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Harris Appointed As Director Of Public Works For Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Martin Harris as the director of the Department of Public Works. Harris will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Oct. 3. Harris is a strategic government leader with more than 25 years of...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

7 MPD officers on administrative duty after misconduct

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Seven Metropolitan Police Department officers are on administrative duty following an investigation by Internal Affairs into misconduct. “I’m disappointed,” said Police Chief Robert Contee. “To have members who appear to do things that are not consistent with what we do, what we teach, that’s very disappointing to me.” According to Chief Contee, […]
WASHINGTON, DC

