WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Attorney Lindsey M. Anderson Appointed to the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council
MILWAUKEE, WI—Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced Wisconsin Attorney General Joshua L. Kaul appointed attorney Lindsey M. Anderson to serve as a Citizen Representative on the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council. The mission of the Council is to advise the attorney general on matters important to victims of crime. Anderson...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
tysonsreporter.com
McKay sees “myriad” legal issues for state’s draft policies on transgender students
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay believes the county will be on “safe legal ground” if it chooses to not follow Virginia’s recently-proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. Based on conversations with the school board, Fairfax County...
WTOP
Virginia or Maryland? GSA reveals scoring system that will determine new FBI HQ site
In March, a funding bill passed by Congress ordered the General Services Administration to begin the process of selecting a suburban location for a new FBI headquarters, with a goal of having the new site selected by the end of the fiscal year. With a new fiscal year starting Oct....
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Four Bradley Partners in Alabama Named to 2022 Benchmark Labor & Employment Stars List
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that four of the firm’s attorneys in Alabama have been named to the 2022 Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment guide’s “Labor and Employment Stars” list, which recognizes lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers and possess a strong case record based on positive client feedback. The firm is also listed as “highly recommended” in Alabama and Tennessee in the area of labor and employment.
WJLA
Virginia man involved with MS-13 sentenced to life in prison, Department of Justice says
A 33-year-old man from White Post, Va. was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his leadership role in multiple violent crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Andy Tovar is considered to be one of the highest ranking MS-13 members and gave orders that resulted in a...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Baker Donelson Grows Health Litigation Practice with Addition of Theresa Concepcion and Amanda Wilson Speier
BALTIMORE, MD and ATLANTA, GA—Baker Donelson has added Theresa Concepcion and Amanda Wilson Speier to the Firm’s Health Care Litigation Group as of counsel in the Baltimore and Atlanta offices, respectively. Focusing her practice on health care litigation, Ms. Concepcion represents owners, managers, and operators of skilled nursing...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
wvpublic.org
House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial
In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
Bay Net
Harris Appointed As Director Of Public Works For Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Martin Harris as the director of the Department of Public Works. Harris will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Oct. 3. Harris is a strategic government leader with more than 25 years of...
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
7 MPD officers on administrative duty after misconduct
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Seven Metropolitan Police Department officers are on administrative duty following an investigation by Internal Affairs into misconduct. “I’m disappointed,” said Police Chief Robert Contee. “To have members who appear to do things that are not consistent with what we do, what we teach, that’s very disappointing to me.” According to Chief Contee, […]
Comments / 0