Atlanta, GA

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes

---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 5

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be traveling to Fayetteville this weekend for their second conference game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama is off to a blazing 4-0 start and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country while the Razorbacks are 3-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country. The Tide are 17.5-point favorites for their first road conference game of the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss

Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1

As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker talks on why he decided to transfer to the Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's standout performance in the Volunteers' 38-33 victory over Florida has vaulted the signal caller into the Heisman discussion, but the path to stardom hasn't been a straight line for Hooker. He recently appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and what attracted him to the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Wire editors predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 5

Week 5 in the SEC has arrived with two teams enjoying the open week. The Tennessee Vols (4-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) will return to action in Week 6. In Week 4 the conference finished 6-0 in nonconference play. Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn enjoyed winning their SEC matchups. For Week 5 there are a total of seven games featuring SEC teams and only two are of the nonconference variety. South Carolina will host South Carolina State and Florida will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington on Sunday. The game was moved due to Hurricane Ian. Ole Miss is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Why Texas A&M's defense is better off in a three man front

New Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin traditionally utilized a four man front until he got to Ole Miss in 2020 and found a unit that lacked size but had a bunch of hybrid players on the back end. During the break between the end of the regular season and their bowl game against Indiana, Durkin installed the three man front that Matt Campbell had used with great success at Iowa State (and that Brent Venables had copied at Clemson). It was more of a 3-2-6 than the 3-3-5 that Campbell developed but the basic principles were the same. The Rebels held the Hoosiers to just 13 points (they allowed 38 per game on the year) and Durkin committed entirely to the scheme early in the 2021 campaign which saw Ole Miss become one of the better units in the league at forcing turnovers and red zone defense.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH

