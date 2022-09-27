New Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin traditionally utilized a four man front until he got to Ole Miss in 2020 and found a unit that lacked size but had a bunch of hybrid players on the back end. During the break between the end of the regular season and their bowl game against Indiana, Durkin installed the three man front that Matt Campbell had used with great success at Iowa State (and that Brent Venables had copied at Clemson). It was more of a 3-2-6 than the 3-3-5 that Campbell developed but the basic principles were the same. The Rebels held the Hoosiers to just 13 points (they allowed 38 per game on the year) and Durkin committed entirely to the scheme early in the 2021 campaign which saw Ole Miss become one of the better units in the league at forcing turnovers and red zone defense.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO