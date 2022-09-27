Attorneys for the family of Randy Cox file federal lawsuit after he was paralyzed in a New Haven police van

WEST P0INT, N.Y. (AP) — Darren Grainger ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia State repelled Army for a 31-14 win, the Panthers’ first of the season. After a Michael Hayes field goal opened the scoring, a shanked punt gave the ball back to the Panthers (1-4) at the Army 38 with Grainger scoring on a 13-yard keeper. Jamyest Williams’ 33-yard burst up the middle was good for a 17-0 halftime lead after Army turned the ball over on downs. After Army closed within three in the second half, the Panthers scored two late touchdowns.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO