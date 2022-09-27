Read full article on original website
Quick Takes: Sept. 29, 2022
ENTERPRISE — Billed as Uber-talented pioneers in country and Western swing music, the Quebe Sisters will perform at the OK Theater in Enterprise on Oct. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m., the performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/quebeenterprise. The sisters, Grace, Sophia...
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
WALLOWA — In early August, Eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday, Sept. 23, the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said...
