Odessa, TX

Fight investigation continues at UTPB

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The University of Texas Permian Basin continues to investigate a fight that broke out Saturday during a soccer game on campus. At least one video of the disturbance was posted on Facebook, but no arrests have yet been made.

”UT Permian Basin is currently investigating a situation that happened at our men’s soccer game over the weekend. UTPB is working closely with the visiting team, Dallas Baptist University, and The Lone Star Conference to understand the events that took place,” Alexa Dunson, a spokeswoman for the university, wrote in an email.

“Our University, along with DBU and the Lone Star Conference, promote and expect exceptional sportsmanship from not only our student-athletes but also visitors. UTPB does not condone fighting, heckling, or violence of any kind from our students, student-athletes, and visitors. Once the investigation into this incident is complete, UTPB will take the appropriate actions,” Todd Dooley, UT Permian Basin’s Director of Athletics, wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

