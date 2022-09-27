Man found dead in vehicle in Lubbock, police investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was found dead in a vehicle in Central Lubbock on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said officers were called at 4:17 p.m. to the 2600 block of 46th Street to help Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Police said a male was found in the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

(Nexstar/Staff)

Police said an investigation was underway.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

