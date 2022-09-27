"There she is, Miss America. There she is, your ideal; the dream of a million girls who are more than pretty can come true..." The theme song of the Miss America pageant has rung in the ears of the nation for decades. Begun in 1921, the beauty pageant was a ploy to bring business to the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ by giving patrons beautiful girls to look at. The event became an annual spectacle with girls from each state, between the ages of 17 and 25 vying for the crown based on the attractiveness of their features and how they looked in a bathing suit. Over time, the sexist aspect of the pageant saw the contest transform from a beauty pageant to a scholarship pageant where voting was based on the talent and vocal interviews of the contestants.

WARWICK, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO