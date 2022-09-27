Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
City of Warwick Sues Firefighters Union, AFL-CIO, and Retirees Over “Overpayments”
Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi with authorization from the Warwick City Council announced on Thursday he has initiated a lawsuit in the Kent County Superior Court on behalf of the City of Warwick against the Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO (the union) and retirees. “I want to make...
Uprise RI
With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office
#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
ABC6.com
Warwick files lawsuit against firefighters’ union after making nearly $385K in overpayments
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick filed a lawsuit against the union that represents the city’s firefighters. Elizabeth Tuff, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said in a release Thursday that Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO and retired firefighters received about $385,000 in overpayments to fire department employees in August 2021.
ABC6.com
Hearing to determine fate of Woonsocket mayor put on hold for second time
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — For a second time within a month a hearing to consider the fate the Woonsocket mayor has been pushed back. At the request of Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt’s legal team, the city council agreed to unanimously to push the hearing back to next Tuesday to give both sides more time to gather information.
Valley Breeze
Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur
LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
ABC6.com
Trial continued for Providence officer accused of assaulting former political opponent
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Providence police officer accused of assaulting his former political opponent was continued to a later date. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face at an abortion rights rally in June. Lugo’s attorney claims Rourke...
City tax break for ‘Superman’ building would total $29 million
Lowering the skyscraper's property taxes for the next 30 years is a key part of the $220 million redevelopment deal announced earlier this year.
rhodycigar.com
Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement
Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
iheart.com
Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate
The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
providenceonline.com
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
Block Island Times
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s
Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
WCVB
eBay execs sentenced in 'bizarre, premediated' cyberstalking attack on Natick, Massachusetts, couple
BOSTON — Former eBay executives were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Natick, Massachusetts, couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, was charged with conspiracy...
RI native flees Florida to avoid Ian’s impacts
When it comes to hurricanes, Rhode Island native John Sabourin doesn't take any chances.
WPRI
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
johnstonsunrise.net
Local Miss America contestants
"There she is, Miss America. There she is, your ideal; the dream of a million girls who are more than pretty can come true..." The theme song of the Miss America pageant has rung in the ears of the nation for decades. Begun in 1921, the beauty pageant was a ploy to bring business to the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ by giving patrons beautiful girls to look at. The event became an annual spectacle with girls from each state, between the ages of 17 and 25 vying for the crown based on the attractiveness of their features and how they looked in a bathing suit. Over time, the sexist aspect of the pageant saw the contest transform from a beauty pageant to a scholarship pageant where voting was based on the talent and vocal interviews of the contestants.
East Providence native shows Hurricane Ian’s impact
Southern New Englanders have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as many have property or family down in Florida.
Demolition company tied to deadly Government Center garage collapse facing $1.2M in fines
BOSTON — A South Shore-based company that was overseeing demolition when part of the Government Center garage in downtown Boston collapsed earlier this year is facing hefty fines for “willfully exposing workers to hazards,” including one employee who plunged to his death, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.
