Providence, RI

With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office

#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
Warwick files lawsuit against firefighters’ union after making nearly $385K in overpayments

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick filed a lawsuit against the union that represents the city’s firefighters. Elizabeth Tuff, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said in a release Thursday that Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO and retired firefighters received about $385,000 in overpayments to fire department employees in August 2021.
Hearing to determine fate of Woonsocket mayor put on hold for second time

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — For a second time within a month a hearing to consider the fate the Woonsocket mayor has been pushed back. At the request of Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt’s legal team, the city council agreed to unanimously to push the hearing back to next Tuesday to give both sides more time to gather information.
Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur

LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
LINCOLN, RI
Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement

Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate

The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
The Witches of Providence

According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s

Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
Local Miss America contestants

"There she is, Miss America. There she is, your ideal; the dream of a million girls who are more than pretty can come true..." The theme song of the Miss America pageant has rung in the ears of the nation for decades. Begun in 1921, the beauty pageant was a ploy to bring business to the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ by giving patrons beautiful girls to look at. The event became an annual spectacle with girls from each state, between the ages of 17 and 25 vying for the crown based on the attractiveness of their features and how they looked in a bathing suit. Over time, the sexist aspect of the pageant saw the contest transform from a beauty pageant to a scholarship pageant where voting was based on the talent and vocal interviews of the contestants.
