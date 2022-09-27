Read full article on original website
BAKER CITY — Sixteen artists will showcase their creative process for the annual Baker City Artists Tour on Saturday, Oct. 8. The tour is self-guided, and the stops can be visited in any order. Spaces will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free. Several...
ENTERPRISE — Billed as Uber-talented pioneers in country and Western swing music, the Quebe Sisters will perform at the OK Theater in Enterprise on Oct. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m., the performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/quebeenterprise. The sisters, Grace, Sophia...
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County District Attorney) On September 22, 2022, Kenneth Hackett, 52, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Shirtcliff to two counts of Aggravated Theft in the First Degree and two counts of Theft in the First Degree. As part of the sentence, Mr. Hackett will serve 60 days in the Baker County Jail, have 54 months of prison time suspended, and 36 months of supervised probation. Judge Shirtcliff also followed the agreement of the parties by ordering that certain restrictions be placed on the type of employment that Mr. Hackett can seek.
