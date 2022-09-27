ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Urban Design Committee rejects Lee Circle plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Urban Design Committee has rejected the potential design plans for the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. On Thursday morning, the committee rejected a temporary plan to put about $100,000 towards landscaping in native plants and a mulch path. But, the plan is not entirely...
RICHMOND, VA
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Richmond, Henrico enter low COVID-19 community levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after having medium COVID-19 community levels, Richmond City and Henrico County are making some progress. The CDC reported on Thursday that both localities now have low COVID-19 community levels. This data is determined by looking at hospital beds being used for COVID-19, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.
RICHMOND, VA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Adjusting to Economics of Recycling, Chesterfield County, VA Turns Collection Service Over to Private Waste Haulers

Chesterfield County has begun rolling out its plan to transition to a new privatized model, allowing residents to choose among four waste-hauling companies to handle their recycling in addition to their solid-waste pickup. During the Board of Supervisors’ work session, John H. Neal Jr., director of general services for Chesterfield County, recapped the history of the county’s recycling program. In 1991, the county began offering recycling services after joining the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, which coordinated a single contracted company to manage collection and transfer of recyclables.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Petersburg Public Schools welcome new superintendent

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools have announced the district’s newest superintendent, who is set to start on Dec. 1. Dr. Tamara Sterling was chosen for her knowledge, leadership and commitment to students and staff that would best serve Petersburg City Public Schools students, employees and the community for years to come.
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Review Board#Police Misconduct#City Council#Poverty#Committee Chair#Crb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 262-Unit Tapestry West Apartment Community in Vibrant Richmond Neighborhood

RICHMOND, VA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST.
RICHMOND, VA
wina.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy