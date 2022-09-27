Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedulesThe Triangle TribuneRichmond, VA
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
Urban Design Committee rejects Lee Circle plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Urban Design Committee has rejected the potential design plans for the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue. On Thursday morning, the committee rejected a temporary plan to put about $100,000 towards landscaping in native plants and a mulch path. But, the plan is not entirely...
Candidates focus on schools, development in key Chesterfield race
On Thursday, the two candidates for Chesterfield's recently-vacated board of supervisors seat made an appearance at the genteel Salisbury country club to make their pitch to the county's business leaders.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
NBC12
VDEM reports no major incidents as rain fell across the Commonwealth on Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As heavy rain fell and winds whipped around parts of the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) reported no significant incidents from the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Friday. Jason Elmore, with VDEM, said areas they were watching closely included Hampton Roads due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School bus stop shooting outrages Richmond leaders who disagree on solutions
As a 17-year-old Richmond Public Schools student fights for his life after being shot near his school bus stop, public officials butted heads over ways to keep the city's youth safe from violence.
NBC12
Richmond, Henrico enter low COVID-19 community levels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after having medium COVID-19 community levels, Richmond City and Henrico County are making some progress. The CDC reported on Thursday that both localities now have low COVID-19 community levels. This data is determined by looking at hospital beds being used for COVID-19, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Adjusting to Economics of Recycling, Chesterfield County, VA Turns Collection Service Over to Private Waste Haulers
Chesterfield County has begun rolling out its plan to transition to a new privatized model, allowing residents to choose among four waste-hauling companies to handle their recycling in addition to their solid-waste pickup. During the Board of Supervisors’ work session, John H. Neal Jr., director of general services for Chesterfield County, recapped the history of the county’s recycling program. In 1991, the county began offering recycling services after joining the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, which coordinated a single contracted company to manage collection and transfer of recyclables.
NBC12
Petersburg Public Schools welcome new superintendent
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools have announced the district’s newest superintendent, who is set to start on Dec. 1. Dr. Tamara Sterling was chosen for her knowledge, leadership and commitment to students and staff that would best serve Petersburg City Public Schools students, employees and the community for years to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
What's behind the increase of kids involved in gun violence
Pandemic-driven stress and anxiety, high levels of gun possession, and reduced trust in police have contributed to an increase in the number of teenagers shot, a criminal justice professor said.
Richmond mom calls Problem Solvers over safety concerns
Frustrated and afraid for her children's safety, Iesha Evans contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers fed up with the conditions at her Hillside Court Housing Community apartment.
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 262-Unit Tapestry West Apartment Community in Vibrant Richmond Neighborhood
RICHMOND, VA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST.
wina.com
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
Become a ‘Principal for a Morning’ with Chesterfield Public Schools
Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a school principal? You may have the opportunity thanks to Principal for a Morning program through Chesterfield Public Schools.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Petersburg names new school superintendent after months-long search
Petersburg City Public Schools has named a new superintendent, after the previous superintendent resigned in May to take a position with North Carolina's Department of Education.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
Mayor Stoney calls for investigation into Richmond hospital accused of exploiting low-income community
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called for a federal investigation Tuesday into a Bon Secours hospital accused of exploiting a legal loophole to profit off of Richmond's low-income residents at the expense of their health.
Comments / 0