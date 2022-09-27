Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis

Read full article on original website
Five things to watch: UC Davis at No. 4 Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will try to extend a couple of streaks on Saturday night. MSU has won 14 straight games at Bobcat Stadium — the longest active home winning streak in the Football Championship Subdivision, according to Stats Perform. Sacramento State is the last team to beat MSU in Bozeman: 34-21 on Oct. 12, 2019.
Performance coach Sean Herrin pushes Montana State to 'work in the dark' for continued success
BOZEMAN — As Montana State football players showed up for the winter workout, Sean Herrin realized something was missing. It was 6 a.m. and even though Herrin had everything ready to go on the field at Bobcat Stadium — sleds, cones and more — the stadium lights hadn’t come on. He started to worry that they’d be practicing under the pitch black morning sky.
Players to watch and game information for UC Davis at Montana State
Time, date, place: 8:15 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Dan Hawkins. Record: 32-25 Year: 6th. Hawkins previously served...
Montana State's Scarlet Weidig Velazquez wins 2nd straight title, Bobcats place 2nd at Eagle Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wrapping up the Eagle Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second out of nine teams at Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational with an 883 (294-291-298) at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course. MSU redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez won her second straight...
Western Washington blanks Montana State Billings in women's soccer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 33-3 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. WWU improved to 4-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play. MSUB fell to 1-6-3 and 1-3-1. This was the Vikings'...
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Bozeman Gallatin football comes from behind again, beats Great Falls CMR
BOZEMAN — For three weeks in a row, Gallatin and come-from-behind victories have been an exhilarating, if not stress-inducing, match made in heaven. Daring to flirt with redundancy, the Raptors trailed at halftime Friday against Great Falls CMR and stitched together a late-game comeback for the third consecutive game.
Red-hot arm of QB Jake Casagranda helps Bozeman football roll past Senior
BILLINGS — Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche has had full confidence in his star senior quarterback, Jake Casagranda, for a long time now. How the supporting cast around him flourished throughout the year, however, was going to be a major key in the Hawks' success. But if everything clicks like it did for Bozeman on Thursday in a lopsided win over Billings Senior at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, the Hawks are going to be ones to watch in the Class AA East.
Great Falls, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sophomores Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross have Gallatin's girls cross country on the rise
BOZEMAN — Claire Rutherford wrapped up her freshman season on the Gallatin track team with a promising showing at the AA state meet. She placed sixth in the 3,200 meters in a school-record time of 11 minutes, 43.44 seconds, and was eighth in the 1,600 meters in 5:30.16, though she did run the school record (5:16.25) in that event earlier in the year.
Should You Call 911 If You See This in Bozeman?
Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
Belgrade one step closer to having a pool, eyeing parks and rec district
Residents in Belgrade say they have wanted a pool in town for years now. That wish is finally being granted. The only question is where to put it and how to pay for it.
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
Bozeman Health ends purchase agreement for Hope House
Bozeman Health announced the termination of their purchase agreement for Hope House and the surrounding mental health campus.
Spokane law enforcement raid Hells Angels Clubhouse on East Sprague
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
Bozeman man facing charge after striking woman in head with axe
On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am, Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.
