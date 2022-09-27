Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Chilly night in SE Texas
Lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s are forecast tonight in SE Texas. Super weather Friday afternoon through the weekend to be outdoors.
Nice, sunny day set for Friday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.
From Texas, with love: Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are far from the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian, but our hearts are with those who are affected and there are ways you can help from here in South Texas. The Red Cross is accepting donations online, by mail and even over the...
Abbott vs. O'Rourke | Candidates prepare for high-stakes gubernatorial debate in Rio Grande Valley
EDINBURG, Texas — A lot is on the line Friday in the race for governor as incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke will meet face-to-face for their one and only debate before Election Day. The debate will be held in Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley but...
Yes, water was ‘sucked out’ of Tampa Bay by Hurricane Ian in phenomenon called ‘reverse storm surge’
Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The hurricane was one of the strongest to ever hit the United States, leading to widespread flooding and knocking out power to millions of Florida homes and businesses.
O'Rourke supports gun purchase limits with Uvalde victims' families ahead of Friday night debate with Gov. Abbott
SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of families traveled nearly 300 miles from Uvalde to Edinburg, with the hopes of amplifying their message of accountability ahead of Friday's in-person debate between Gov. Greg Abbot and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Parents of the 19 children killed at Robb Elementary four months...
No, a Facebook post claiming people can get $3k to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup isn’t legit
Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history to hit the Florida coast. In the Fort Myers area alone, homes were ripped from their slabs and shredded wreckage was strewn through the city streets. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks...
Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies
TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
TEXAS, USA — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio...
