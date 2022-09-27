ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
Wagoner, OK
Wagoner County, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rogers County Seeking Information on Missing Girl

A special alert has been issued by the Rogers County Sheriff's Office on a missing teen. RCSO says 17-year-old Isabella Blackburn has been missing since September 22. She was last seen in Inola getting into a black sedan some time between 3 and 4 pm. Despite a massive search, she has not been found in Inola or Rogers County.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police searching for suspect following shooting at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man after they say he shot and killed his stepfather at a north Tulsa apartment complex overnight. Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a stepfather and stepson at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East John Hope Franklin Boulevard and MLK Jr. Boulevard. A shooting call then came in at the same address.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
TULSA, OK

