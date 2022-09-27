Read full article on original website
KTUL
Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
OSBI investigating after human remains found in Nowata County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a human remains discovery in rural Nowatta County.
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Police: One dead, another wounded in shooting at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said one person is dead following a shooting at McLain High School Friday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., TPD officers responded to McLain High School near 49th and N Peoria Ave for reports of a shooting. When TPD officers arrived, they found...
Tulsa Police respond to a shooting at McLain High School
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office using new camera technology to keep children safe
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is using new technology to keep children safe at the Tulsa State Fair during the "11 days of awesome."
Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Cane Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a homeless man accused of assaulting a woman with his cane near Admiral and South Memorial. According to police, 67-year-old Henry Duncan hit the woman because she wouldn't get out of his way. Police say he tried to take off on a bike, but police tackled...
Police give new details about man who died after cut to neck in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (9/30/22 11:45 A.M.): Tulsa police said a man they initially thought had been shot, actually died early Friday morning after suffering a cut to his neck. Police said around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the Shades Bar & Grill near East Pine Street and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rogers County Seeking Information on Missing Girl
A special alert has been issued by the Rogers County Sheriff's Office on a missing teen. RCSO says 17-year-old Isabella Blackburn has been missing since September 22. She was last seen in Inola getting into a black sedan some time between 3 and 4 pm. Despite a massive search, she has not been found in Inola or Rogers County.
OHP identifies man who drowned in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/30/22: The victim has been identified as Nathan Williams. A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man...
22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
OHP: Trucker Arrested After Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Turner Turnpike
A semi truck driver is in custody, after he ran over someone on the Turner Turnpike, then kept driving, according to OHP. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Bristow, troopers said. A trucker had parked his semi on the shoulder and gotten out,...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County takes the life of 63-year-old Inola woman
WAGONER, Okla. — On Sept. 28, at 12:24 p.m., 66-year-old Stephen Bryant was traveling southbound on South 220 Road, one mile south of 670 Road, on his 2012 Harley Davidson in Wagoner County. Euvah Bryant was riding with Stephen on his motorcycle as a passenger. Suddenly, the motorcycle lost...
Police searching for suspect following shooting at Tulsa apartments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man after they say he shot and killed his stepfather at a north Tulsa apartment complex overnight. Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a stepfather and stepson at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East John Hope Franklin Boulevard and MLK Jr. Boulevard. A shooting call then came in at the same address.
One man dead after boating accident in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after a boating accident in Pawnee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, two boats crashed into each other on Keystone Lake near Appalachia Bay, northeast of Mannford. A jet boat, driven by 52-year-old Garry...
Witness speaks out after attempting to help an ORU student who was killed in a car accident
TULSA, Okla. — Seth Glenn said Wednesday night’s accident at 71st and Yale was something he will never be able to forget. “It was horrible,” Glenn said. Though he wishes he could forget. “It was not a good sight,” he said. Tulsa Police said the person...
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
Muskogee Family Still Looking For Answers 10 Months After Son's Death
A Muskogee family said it's been 10 months since their son was stabbed to death in a house full of people, but they still have no idea exactly what happened. So far, no one has been held accountable for his death, and his parents said this is a living nightmare.
Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
