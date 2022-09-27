ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Commissioners Extend Time for TUP Application

Courtesy Churchill County Planning The property on the Reno Highway at the Rock Shop from the code enforcement investigation. During the regular County Commission meeting last week, Commissioners held a Public Hearing of Appeal of the decision made by the Planning Commission to deny issuing a Temporary Use Permit to Kent Champneys for the General Rock, Gem, and Mineral Shop. Champneys had applied for the TUP to use a recreational vehicle as a temporary quarter for a watchman to live in while the property is being cleaned up and to discourage theft and vandalism.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

