Courtesy Churchill County Planning The property on the Reno Highway at the Rock Shop from the code enforcement investigation. During the regular County Commission meeting last week, Commissioners held a Public Hearing of Appeal of the decision made by the Planning Commission to deny issuing a Temporary Use Permit to Kent Champneys for the General Rock, Gem, and Mineral Shop. Champneys had applied for the TUP to use a recreational vehicle as a temporary quarter for a watchman to live in while the property is being cleaned up and to discourage theft and vandalism.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO