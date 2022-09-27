ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Collection Program

Please be advised Representatives of the Sudbury Assessors Office are currently conducting site visits to properties with recently completed (or ongoing) building permit projects. Vehicle and inspector descriptions are on file with the Police Department. If you have any concerns or questions please do not hesitate to contact the Assessors Office 978-639-3395.
State Election – November 8, 2022

YOUR PRECINCT OR POLLING PLACE MAY HAVE CHANGED AS OF 12/31/21. Please visit the Secretary of State’s Where Do I Vote Election Information Search to verify your precinct before election day. . Ballot Info. Specimen Ballot. 2-sided ballot – Page 1 = Candidates, Page 2 = Ballot Questions.
