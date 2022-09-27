ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

Another chilly night in SE Texas

Chilly nights and warm, sunny afternoons with low humidity expected through at least the weekend. Higher humidity by the middle of next week in SE Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
12newsnow.com

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Central Florida man dies after going outside to drain his pool during Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man has died after Volusia County officials said he went outside Thursday morning during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The victim’s wife said he disappeared after heading outside shortly after 1 a.m. While searching for him, deputies said found his flashlight and then spotted the man unresponsive in a canal behind the home.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy