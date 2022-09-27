Read full article on original website
From Texas, with love: Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are far from the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian, but our hearts are with those who are affected and there are ways you can help from here in South Texas. The Red Cross is accepting donations online, by mail and even over the...
No, a Facebook post claiming people can get $3k to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup isn’t legit
Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history to hit the Florida coast. In the Fort Myers area alone, homes were ripped from their slabs and shredded wreckage was strewn through the city streets. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
TEXAS, USA — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio...
Another chilly night in SE Texas
Chilly nights and warm, sunny afternoons with low humidity expected through at least the weekend. Higher humidity by the middle of next week in SE Texas.
Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies
TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
Central Florida man dies after going outside to drain his pool during Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man has died after Volusia County officials said he went outside Thursday morning during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The victim’s wife said he disappeared after heading outside shortly after 1 a.m. While searching for him, deputies said found his flashlight and then spotted the man unresponsive in a canal behind the home.
