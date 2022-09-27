Read full article on original website
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
WPTV
Rescuers going door-to-door in Hurricane Ian's hardest hit areas, Gov. Ron DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that rescuers have been going door-to-door checking on residents in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. During a news conference Friday morning at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said rescuers "have gone to more than...
WPTV
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
OCOEE, Fla. — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm since Andrew
An early projection of losses following Hurricane Ian indicates that the storm caused as much as $47 billion in damages, making it Florida’s costliest hurricane since Andrew. According to CoreLogic, early estimates indicate the hurricane caused $22 million to $32 million in insured damages in Florida. The group estimates...
WPTV
Flamingos in Florida rode out Hurricane Ian by taking shelter inside park bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida, flamingos at a botanical park in St. Petersburg took shelter in a bathroom. Sunken Gardens took to its Twitter account Wednesday to give let animal lovers know that the pink feathered birds were doing fine as they rode out the storm.
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
WPTV
Threat of tornadoes continues as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The threat of tornadoes will continue overnight along the Treasure Coast as Hurricane Ian moves inland after slamming southwest Florida earlier in the day. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Treasure Coast until 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds gusts are expected to...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees returning home, facing uncertainty
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of hurricane Ian has impacted several of our neighbors from out west who fled to South Florida to seek shelter. Many evacuees are now getting ready to return home and face uncertainty. It’s nerve-wracking. It’s stressful," said Mark Bishop who lives in...
WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to send trailer of supplies to southwest Florida
Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are loading up a trailer of donations to send to west coast first responders affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations were collected Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be collecting again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Residents...
WPTV
Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds. The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and...
WPTV
Kings Point tornado near Delray Beach had peak winds of 125 mph, National Weather Service says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph....
WPTV
High Surf Advisory in effect through Saturday morning
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastal Palm Beach, coastal Broward and coastal Miami-Dade counties until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she...
WPTV
SpaceX donates Starlink satellite kits to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Wauchula on Saturday and provided the latest details on recovery efforts for areas in southwest Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. DeSantis said he had contacted SpaceX's Elon Musk, who agreed to position Starlink satellites to help restore...
WPTV
Dog rescue collecting pet supplies to provide aid to Ian victims
There's an urgent real-time plea for aid from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. “Definitely some towels, that would really help a bunch,” said a worker in Ft. Myers on speaker phone. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is collecting things like dog food, cat food, generators, and is asking the...
WPTV
President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for 9 Florida counties after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The major disaster declaration was approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the White House said Thursday. Biden's action makes...
WPTV
Martin County Sheriff's Office Rapid Response Team headed to Lee County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Summoned to help serve and protect on the west coast, a rapid response team from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is headed to Lee County Friday morning. Trained by Homeland Security for missions like these, a team of 15 from the Martin County Sheriff’s...
WPTV
Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas. Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already...
WPTV
Drier, less humid Friday through the weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A much drier air mass will be working into South Florida Friday into the weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies - with highs near seasonal averages in the upper 80s. While it will still be warm in the afternoons, it'll be a bit cooler...
WPTV
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked...
