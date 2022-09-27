ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

WPTV

Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian

OCOEE, Fla. — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm since Andrew

An early projection of losses following Hurricane Ian indicates that the storm caused as much as $47 billion in damages, making it Florida’s costliest hurricane since Andrew. According to CoreLogic, early estimates indicate the hurricane caused $22 million to $32 million in insured damages in Florida. The group estimates...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach County, FL
WPTV

Threat of tornadoes continues as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The threat of tornadoes will continue overnight along the Treasure Coast as Hurricane Ian moves inland after slamming southwest Florida earlier in the day. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Treasure Coast until 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds gusts are expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Hurricane Ian evacuees returning home, facing uncertainty

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of hurricane Ian has impacted several of our neighbors from out west who fled to South Florida to seek shelter. Many evacuees are now getting ready to return home and face uncertainty. It’s nerve-wracking. It’s stressful," said Mark Bishop who lives in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds. The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

High Surf Advisory in effect through Saturday morning

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastal Palm Beach, coastal Broward and coastal Miami-Dade counties until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Dog rescue collecting pet supplies to provide aid to Ian victims

There's an urgent real-time plea for aid from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. “Definitely some towels, that would really help a bunch,” said a worker in Ft. Myers on speaker phone. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is collecting things like dog food, cat food, generators, and is asking the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WPTV

Drier, less humid Friday through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A much drier air mass will be working into South Florida Friday into the weekend. We'll see mostly sunny skies - with highs near seasonal averages in the upper 80s. While it will still be warm in the afternoons, it'll be a bit cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
WPTV

Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked...
CLEWISTON, FL

