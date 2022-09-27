Read full article on original website
Yogi Roth on the Pac-12 weekend, Oregon State @ Utah + more
Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth joins The Drive to talk conference outlook through a couple weeks, Oregon State @ Utah, replacing Brant Kuithe + more.
Josh Newman on OSU @ Utah, Kuithe void, Rising so far + more
The Tribune's Josh Newman joins The Drive to preview Oregon State @ Utah, discuss the Kuithe injury/void, Utes RB room, Ja'Quinden Jackson's position move, Cole Bishop's emergence, Cam Rising's performance + more.
No. 12 Utah vs Oregon State: Broadcast Info, Game Notes + more
SALT LAKE CITY — Nationally ranked No. 12 Utah(3-1) welcomes Oregon State(3-1) to Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday October 1 for the 2022 conference home opener and homecoming. Utah is hoping to avenge the only Pac-12 loss in 2021 while Jonathan Smith and the Beavers hope to spoil the Utes repeat hopes. Kickoff is set for NOON MT on ESPN700 and the Pac-12 Network.
Chris Kamrani on bad Brett Favre, BYU vs USU, new Jazz era, RSL latest + more
The Athletic's Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss Brett Favre's malfeasances, BYU vs USU for the heavy Ol' Wagon Wheel, in-state rivalries in new landscape of CFB, the 49th installment of the Utah Jazz, RSL latest + more.
Ted Robinson talks Utah football, Pac-12 perception, CFB landscape, Federer + more
Pac-12 Network analyst Ted Robinson joins The Drive to preview Utah vs Oregon State, scout the Beavers, discuss the Utes season so far, college football landscape in flux, Roger Federer, the atmosphere at Rice-Eccles Stadium + more.
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 9-29-22
Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700.
