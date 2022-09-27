ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yogi Roth on the Pac-12 weekend, Oregon State @ Utah + more

Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth joins The Drive to talk conference outlook through a couple weeks, Oregon State @ Utah, replacing Brant Kuithe + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
Josh Newman on OSU @ Utah, Kuithe void, Rising so far + more

The Tribune’s Josh Newman joins The Drive to preview Oregon State @ Utah, discuss the Kuithe injury/void, Utes RB room, Ja’Quinden Jackson’s position move, Cole Bishop’s emergence, Cam Rising’s performance + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with...
No. 12 Utah vs Oregon State: Broadcast Info, Game Notes + more

SALT LAKE CITY — Nationally ranked No. 12 Utah(3-1) welcomes Oregon State(3-1) to Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday October 1 for the 2022 conference home opener and homecoming. Utah is hoping to avenge the only Pac-12 loss in 2021 while Jonathan Smith and the Beavers hope to spoil the Utes repeat hopes. Kickoff is set for NOON MT on ESPN700 and the Pac-12 Network.
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 9-29-22

