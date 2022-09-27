MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Moka’s Coffee House in Saraland is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow, Friday, September 30th, to benefit Mary Davis Rutledge. On Friday, August 12th, sweet 2-year-old Mary Davis Rutledge went to her ENT for what was supposed to be routine surgery for many toddlers, removal of her adenoids that seemed to be swollen. 10 minutes into the procedure, the doctor came to the waiting room and delivered life-changing news to Mary Davis’s family: her adenoids were completely normal, and they instead discovered a large mass in her airway. The next two weeks were a blur: hospitalization for CT scans, an MRI, and a biopsy of the mass that left her on life support for two days because of throat swelling. Then came the news that no one is ever prepared for: cancer.

