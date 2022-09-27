Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s cash-for-trash program is ‘amazing,’ homeless advocate says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picking up trash along Howells Ferry Road this week, Paul Carroll stopped to contemplate where he was and where he had been just a short time ago. The Mobile man had hit rock bottom, losing his career and his home. “It’s from addiction, pretty much, alcoholism,”...
utv44.com
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
utv44.com
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Mobile putting the brakes on traffic congestion at Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is giving engineers the green light to improve busy roads on Dauphin Street near I-65. Bumper-to-bumper traffic is almost an everyday occurrence on Dauphin Street. The City of Mobile says it wants to change that. “For those of us that go that...
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
WALA-TV FOX10
Empowering Veterans to take charge of their health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -In its ongoing mission to empower and equip Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being, the Department of Veterans Affairs is shining a light on its Whole Health approach, by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system. VA’s Whole Health...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer programs to help those in need
(WALA) - Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer a number of programs to help those in need. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries’ Executive Director Sally Deane and Board President Paul Davis from the Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries to learn more about how they serve Baldwin County. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to host dog wash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is holding a fun event for your pet. Safe Harbor Animal Coalition – Our mission is to reduce and control the overpopulation of homeless cats and dogs through spay, neuter, vaccinating, Trap-Neuter-Return, and cat colony management, while providing low-cost veterinary services to our partner nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Christopher Dyas gives life-saving information about thyroid cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of the more common forms of cancer and can quickly grow out of control. More than 43,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Infirmary Health’s Dr. Christopher Dyas, who provides...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Clarke County sheriff’s business partner hit with new federal charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman who was in business with former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris faces an updated indictment alleging fraud. The updated federal indictment handed up this week adds wire fraud charges, more serious offenses that carry stiffer penalties. But they do not change the substance of the allegations, which revolve around the Paycheck Protection Program.
WALA-TV FOX10
Washington County resident duped by man posing as IRS agent, feds allege
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Washington County resident forked over $19,000 after getting tricked by a con artist posing as an IRS agent, according to federal prosecutors. An indictment handed up by a federal grand jury alleges that a man believed to be India, identified as “Iam Bishop,” or perhaps Mihir Jain, contacted the victim in March 2018 and demanded payment of back taxes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach School collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Ian devastated thousands of families this week, when it made landfall as a major hurricane. Several homes are still without power and much needed essentials. Here on the Gulf Coast people are pulling together to help in any way they can. Right now Orange...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police knuckling down on curfew for minors in the entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a lot to look forward to in the entertainment district during October, and Mobile Police are cracking down on a curfew for minors to ensure people are kept safe downtown. A blinking sign at Bienville Square is to remind people juveniles should not be...
utv44.com
Trash runaround in Theodore: "You need to call somebody else"
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A resident on Belwood Drive West in Theodore said she's being taken on an endless loop of "you need to call somebody else" to get her garbage picked up. The woman's landlord is the one who reached out to NBC 15 and said he's not getting any answers either.
WALA-TV FOX10
Moka’s Coffee House hosting fundraiser to support local girl fighting rare cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Moka’s Coffee House in Saraland is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow, Friday, September 30th, to benefit Mary Davis Rutledge. On Friday, August 12th, sweet 2-year-old Mary Davis Rutledge went to her ENT for what was supposed to be routine surgery for many toddlers, removal of her adenoids that seemed to be swollen. 10 minutes into the procedure, the doctor came to the waiting room and delivered life-changing news to Mary Davis’s family: her adenoids were completely normal, and they instead discovered a large mass in her airway. The next two weeks were a blur: hospitalization for CT scans, an MRI, and a biopsy of the mass that left her on life support for two days because of throat swelling. Then came the news that no one is ever prepared for: cancer.
Comments / 2