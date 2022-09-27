ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
Daphne, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Empowering Veterans to take charge of their health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -In its ongoing mission to empower and equip Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being, the Department of Veterans Affairs is shining a light on its Whole Health approach, by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system. VA’s Whole Health...
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Sandy Stimpson
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer programs to help those in need

(WALA) - Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries offer a number of programs to help those in need. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries’ Executive Director Sally Deane and Board President Paul Davis from the Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries to learn more about how they serve Baldwin County. ---
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to host dog wash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is holding a fun event for your pet. Safe Harbor Animal Coalition – Our mission is to reduce and control the overpopulation of homeless cats and dogs through spay, neuter, vaccinating, Trap-Neuter-Return, and cat colony management, while providing low-cost veterinary services to our partner nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dr. Christopher Dyas gives life-saving information about thyroid cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of the more common forms of cancer and can quickly grow out of control. More than 43,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Infirmary Health’s Dr. Christopher Dyas, who provides...
MOBILE, AL
#Health System#Mobile City Council#The City Council#Alapointe Health#Eastpointe Hospital#Office Of Resiliency#C J Small
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Clarke County sheriff’s business partner hit with new federal charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman who was in business with former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris faces an updated indictment alleging fraud. The updated federal indictment handed up this week adds wire fraud charges, more serious offenses that carry stiffer penalties. But they do not change the substance of the allegations, which revolve around the Paycheck Protection Program.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Washington County resident duped by man posing as IRS agent, feds allege

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Washington County resident forked over $19,000 after getting tricked by a con artist posing as an IRS agent, according to federal prosecutors. An indictment handed up by a federal grand jury alleges that a man believed to be India, identified as “Iam Bishop,” or perhaps Mihir Jain, contacted the victim in March 2018 and demanded payment of back taxes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach School collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane Ian devastated thousands of families this week, when it made landfall as a major hurricane. Several homes are still without power and much needed essentials. Here on the Gulf Coast people are pulling together to help in any way they can. Right now Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Trash runaround in Theodore: "You need to call somebody else"

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A resident on Belwood Drive West in Theodore said she's being taken on an endless loop of "you need to call somebody else" to get her garbage picked up. The woman's landlord is the one who reached out to NBC 15 and said he's not getting any answers either.
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Moka’s Coffee House hosting fundraiser to support local girl fighting rare cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Moka’s Coffee House in Saraland is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow, Friday, September 30th, to benefit Mary Davis Rutledge. On Friday, August 12th, sweet 2-year-old Mary Davis Rutledge went to her ENT for what was supposed to be routine surgery for many toddlers, removal of her adenoids that seemed to be swollen. 10 minutes into the procedure, the doctor came to the waiting room and delivered life-changing news to Mary Davis’s family: her adenoids were completely normal, and they instead discovered a large mass in her airway. The next two weeks were a blur: hospitalization for CT scans, an MRI, and a biopsy of the mass that left her on life support for two days because of throat swelling. Then came the news that no one is ever prepared for: cancer.
SARALAND, AL

