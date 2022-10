There's a new CFO in town at Denver International Airport,Mike Nakornkhet has been serving as interim CFO after being appointed as deputy CFO since March 2021.He has no easy task ahead; he'll have to manage the nearly $3-billion improvement programs at the airport.He does come with 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. The airport's current CEO, Phil Washington, has been there for over a year.He is being considered for a job leading the Federal Aviation Administration.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO