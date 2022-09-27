ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima News

Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Fort Jennings State Bank receives 5-Star rating

FORT JENNINGS — Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm, announced that The Fort Jennings State Bank, Fort Jennings, Ohio has once again been awarded its highest 5-Star rating for financial strength and stability. Earning a 5-Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital...
FORT JENNINGS, OH
Lima News

100th birthday: Marjorie Coby

LIMA — Marjorie Coby is celebrating her 100th birthday. Coby was born Oct. 7, 1922, in Lima to Alvena and Harold Wagner. On Oct. 17, 1941, she married William Coby, who died June 11, 2007. She has four children, Gary (Kay) Coby, Kathie Metzger, Karen (Daniel) Booren and Teresa...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Ohio State Bar Association honors attorneys

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association recognized two local attorneys for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession. Both James Paul Patrick of Lima and Stephen Lloyd Smith of New Bremen were honored at the Ohio Bar’s District 16 annual meeting. James Paul...
LIMA, OH
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Lima News

Lima area sports calendar

Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ARCHERY. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots on the third...
LIMA, OH
mlivingnews.com

It's all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back

When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

90th birthday: Shirley Wolford

LIMA — Shirley Wolford is celebrating her 90th birthday with a party at the Bath township social hall on Oct. 2. Wolford was born Oct. 5, 1932 in Lima to James and Laura Gross. On Nov. 8, 1953 she married Robert Wolford who died May 29, 2013. She has...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Births

Sept. 27 — Brenna Hirsch and Jacob Cook, Lima, girl. Sept. 28 — Jennifer and Cole Hefner, Lima, girl; Jessica McDaniel and Glenn Davis Jr., Lima, boy; Andrea and Shane Mills, Fort Jennings, boy; Erin Truman and Jose Gonzales, Lima, girl.
LIMA, OH
#The Lima News#Artspace Lima
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Carol and Edward Odenweller

DELPHOS — Mr. and Mrs. Edward Odenweller are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a Mass at Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, followed by a dinner with the couple’s children and grandchildren. Odenweller and the former Carol Ann Schimmoeller were married Oct. 6, 1972 at St....
DELPHOS, OH
Lima News

Legal-Ease: Secrets of estate planning with the family business/farm

Clients often ask attorneys in the context of estate planning, “What do other people do?” Providing examples can sometimes stifle creativity, but estate planning attorneys must both empower clients to make their own decisions and help clients plan something that clients do not work with every day. This...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Bradfield Center executive director resigns

LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
LIMA, OH
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Marie Osmond

This year marks 15 years of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, where more than 300 professional performers have entertained more than 300,000 patrons in the Saltzgaber Auditorium. To celebrate, the Niswonger is hosting a series of special shows, including Marie Osmond on Saturday, Oct. 1. Osmond will...
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

More Lima area bassers qualify for regionals

A pair of Lima area bassers who fish the Michigan Division of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) joined five other area bass anglers in qualifying for regional competition in October. Wilson Burton of Findlay and Zach Maisch of Lima finished among the top 45 boaters in the Michigan Division...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

High school football: Bluffton passing attack dooms Leipsic

LEIPSIC — Both Leipsic and Bluffton proved they could run. But the difference was Bluffton’s passing game was rolling. Bluffton pulled away with a 34-14 victory over Leipsic on Friday night at John Edwards Stadium. Bluffton is 5-2, 4-0 in the Northwest Conference. Leipsic is 3-4, 2-2 in...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels:

LIMA – When Kevin Dawson brought his 1964 Buick Riviera to the Charity Car Show earlier this year, he was reminded of the enjoyment his Dad received while working on the vehicle. “We found it around four years ago in front of a barn near Van Wert. There was...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
LIMA, OH
continentalenews.com

Putnam County Recycle Day! – Saturday, October 1, 2022

Save the Date for 2022 Recycle Day. This event is for PUTNAM COUNTY OHIO Residents for Residential Items. It will be taking place at the PUTNAM COUNTY EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER PARKING LOT 124 PUTNAM PARKWAY, OTTAWA, OH (across from Ottawa Elementary School) 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

