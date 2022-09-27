ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
iheart.com

Former Governor Endorses Oz for U.S. Senate

(Reading, PA) -- Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. The long-time conservative's approval of Oz is seen as a bit of a surprise to some. Ridge went against his own Republican party in 2018 to reject Donald Trump, who has publicly supported Oz and has come to Pennsylvania to stump for him. In a statement, the former governor said he spent time with Oz over the past year and has found him to be the right candidate.
Josh Shapiro
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues

The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Tribune-Review

Wilkinsburg group restarts Pittsburgh annexation process

A petition filed Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court seeks to start annexation proceedings for Wilkinsburg to be incorporated into Pittsburgh. It could restart an annexation battle that effectively was paused in February, after Pittsburgh City Council voted down a petition request. The new petition, filed on behalf of...
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “​I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
livability.com

5 Great Cities in Pennsylvania for Young Families

These cities are safe, affordable and loaded with opportunities for family-friendly fun. Looking to put down roots? There are many family-friendly cities in Pennsylvania that are not only safe, affordable and have strong school systems, but also have unexpected amenities that hold major appeal for kids. We’re talking about a chocolate-themed amusement park, year-round community festivals, trains, cool parks and a hands-on robotics exhibit where you can challenge a robot to a game of air hockey.
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy

There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
pittsburghmagazine.com

WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues

WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
