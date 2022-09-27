Read full article on original website
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Oz quiet on policy goals while bashing Fetterman candidacy during stump in Pittsburgh
Republican senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz painted a dystopian vision of Pennsylvania under the leadership of his Democratic opponent John Fetterman during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh today where he avoided substantial discussion about his own platform. During the press-only event held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, Oz characterized Fetterman as...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wskg.org
Pennsylvania voters rank abortion as a top issue in a newly-released poll
WSKG – Access to abortion remains an important issue for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November 8th midterm election. Plus, more voters are willing to say the state should not further restrict the procedure. Both findings could spell trouble for statewide candidates with anti-abortion platforms. A Muhlenberg College poll...
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
iheart.com
Former Governor Endorses Oz for U.S. Senate
(Reading, PA) -- Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. The long-time conservative's approval of Oz is seen as a bit of a surprise to some. Ridge went against his own Republican party in 2018 to reject Donald Trump, who has publicly supported Oz and has come to Pennsylvania to stump for him. In a statement, the former governor said he spent time with Oz over the past year and has found him to be the right candidate.
RELATED PEOPLE
echo-pilot.com
Doug Mastriano has new campaign finance reports revealing a key shift in Pa. governor race
The campaign wallet for Republican Doug Mastriano has finally begun to swell in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, but it's still dwarfed by the cash that's been stacked by his Democratic opponent. In the latest filings with the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Friends of Doug Mastriano committee shows $3.1 million...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilkinsburg group restarts Pittsburgh annexation process
A petition filed Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court seeks to start annexation proceedings for Wilkinsburg to be incorporated into Pittsburgh. It could restart an annexation battle that effectively was paused in February, after Pittsburgh City Council voted down a petition request. The new petition, filed on behalf of...
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
livability.com
5 Great Cities in Pennsylvania for Young Families
These cities are safe, affordable and loaded with opportunities for family-friendly fun. Looking to put down roots? There are many family-friendly cities in Pennsylvania that are not only safe, affordable and have strong school systems, but also have unexpected amenities that hold major appeal for kids. We’re talking about a chocolate-themed amusement park, year-round community festivals, trains, cool parks and a hands-on robotics exhibit where you can challenge a robot to a game of air hockey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh officials dedicate new low-barrier homeless shelter with wraparound services
County officials, service providers, and financial sponsors of a low-barrier homeless shelter set to open next month say the facility is intended to address a range of challenges facing the region's growing homeless population. This year, the number of unhoused people in Allegheny County reached a 12-year high of 284,...
Demolition in the works 4 years after Washington County landslide
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors reached out to WPXI’s Cara Sapida with concerns about a landslide four years after she first covered the story. Fallowfield Township officials condemned three homes on Woodward Avenue back in October 2018. Neighbors say nothing has been done since that day, but bricks continue to crumble.
Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy
There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
pittsburghmagazine.com
WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues
WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
Comments / 1