Welcome to this modern boutique elevator building in beautiful Edgewater! This quiet west-facing corner unit has tall ceilings, tree-top views and an open floor plan with a big balcony! You will be welcomed by a wide foyer hallway with a large entryway closet. The spacious kitchen opens to the living space and boasts new SS appliances and a large island perfect for entertaining! The combo living/dining room fits your big sectional and long dining table with hardwood floors and a convenient built-in office space for those work-from-home days. The generously sized primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet with Elfa shelving while the second bedroom is a great size for a more permanent home office or spare bedroom with the second full bathroom just across the hall. Deeded, heated garage parking included in price! Furnace and appliances replaced in 2020. This building offers modern common spaces that are inviting from the moment you walk in with huge roof top deck and secured dog run! Secure building with key fob/mobile entry, Amazon lockers, onsite dry cleaning pickup, plus storage area and bike racks! Incredibly accessible to CTA transportation right out front with the 147 express bus to downtown and two redline stops within five minutes walk plus Mariano's is two blocks away. This ideal location is across from the park, running/bike baths and Foster & Hollywood beaches and just a 15 min walk to Clark St in A'ville and the restaurants of Argyle!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO