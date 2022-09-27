Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga Historical Society criticized for hosting guided tour at cemetery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An upcoming tour by the Chattanooga Historical Society at a local cemetery is cause for concern for a woman who says she has 42 relatives buried there. It's an issue that comes down to whether a cemetery is considered a public or private setting. Carla Spott...
WDEF
Local 911 workers heading to Florida to help
NAPLES, Florida (WDEF) – We’ve seen power crews, emergency aide teams and the National Guard head south to help with the hurricane recovery. Now some local telecommunicators are making the trip. Six dispatchers for Hamilton County’s 911 system left for Naples, Florida on Friday. They will be...
WDEF
Ooltewah Elementary Honors Student With Rare Brain Disease
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- The scene at Ooltewah Elementary School was blue on Friday morning. But the mood of Grayson Ledbetter was anything but blue. The ten year old Ooltewah Elementary student is fighting the battle of a lifetime. Grayson is only one of less than 100 people around the world with Alexander’s Disease, which is a regressive brain disease of white matter in the brain. It affects his ability to walk and talk, causing him to lose those abilities over time. For Grayson’s family, this diagnosis was daunting as there’s not many people who know about the disease.
WDEF
Local organization returning to Ukraine to provide aid
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Members of Rescue 82, a local organization that provides aid and supplies to the victims of the war in Ukraine, gathered Thursday night to discuss their next humanitarian venture. They will be personally revisiting the war-torn country next month and need the community’s help. John...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN
Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
WTVC
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
During our Fall Pledge Drive here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly stopped by our studios for our monthly conversation. (aired Weds 9/28/22)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
From The Archives: 1992 Hamilton County Fair
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – After years of fall events at Chester Frost Park, the Hamilton County Fair is in transition. Of course, the annual event has missed a few years because of the pandemic. This year, the County was trying to reboot the event by moving it to...
WTVCFOX
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WTVC
Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park
ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
Sidelines
The Renaissance Man of Winchester
Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide
The scene from Charleston's boat dock withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
thesewaneepurple.org
Sewanee’s “War on Drugs”
People have been known to be of the opinion that drinking is part of the culture at Sewanee. I am not going to sit here and say that drinking doesn’t happen, but I am also not going to sit idly by and watch the administration break the actual Sewanee culture whilst trying to “fix” this problem.
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
WDEF
Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
WTVC
Pet adoption with Mckamey Animal Center
Chattanooga, TN - Today our friends at Mckamey Animal Center worked with a local veterinarian to help one special dog walk again and hopefully find the right owner for adoption. All pets deserve love some just need a little more.
Comments / 0