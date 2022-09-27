ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

clarksvillenow.com

Jeremy Wright announces write-in campaign for Ward 2 on Clarksville City Council

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jeremy Wright has announced he is running as a write-in campaign to represent Ward 2 on the Clarksville City Council. Wright is a lifelong Tennessean and has lived in Clarksville since 2018 with his wife and 10-month-old son. He has an associate’s degree from Nashville State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from MTSU.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

New special prosecutor appointed in investigation of Trigg sheriff

The investigation into Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has been turned over to a new special prosecutor. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber was initially assigned the case in July by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, but he sent a letter to the executive director of special prosecutions on September 14 requesting to be removed from the case.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Literacy Council hosts spelling bee at Alhambra

The Christian County Literacy Council Spelling Bee was held Tuesday night at the Alhambra Theater. In the 3-5 grade division Zoey Harbold, a 5th grader from HCA, was the champion. Second place went to Arjun Patel, a third grader from UHA and third place to John Carson Vergara, a fourth grader from Indian Hills.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Jackrabbit Jog coming up Saturday morning in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville’s Inaugural Jackrabbit Jog is coming up Saturday morning on the rail-trail and all money raised will go to a couple of good causes. Organizer Ryan Deerbone says the 5K run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Pardue Lane trailhead and the money raised goes to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation and to the Alfreda Thompson Memorial Scholarship fund.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Turnbridge/River District development incentives head to city and county for approval

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) has agreed to pursue the second of four commercial redevelopment districts to facilitate improvement within downtown Clarksville. The IDB took action Wednesday morning, green-lighting an Economic Impact Plan (EIP) for the Turnbridge/River District. The district extends for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Bentzel talks teacher retention, consolidation update

Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel appeared on WHOP Thursday and says the district is focusing on recruiting and retaining teachers and he also gave an update on the high school consolidation process. Bentzel says not as many people are applying for vacant teacher positions now as they did...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Relay For Life takes over Sportsplex Friday

The Hopkinsville Sportsplex will be full of those remembering those who have passed, honoring cancer survivors and raising money to ensure there will be more in the future. Relay For Life will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and go until 11 p.m., with Relay Chair Crystal Hightower saying luminaries will still be available that night, so it’s not too late for people participate in the ceremony that evening.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Senior games draw over 200 competitors, Christmas parade grand marshal announced

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced the theme and grand marshal for this year’s nighttime Christmas parade as the Pennyrile Senior Games wrap up this week. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 200 men and women from the nine-county region participated in the games at the SporstPlex and some of them are still going strong in their 90’s.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two indicted in Logan County murder

The two individuals recently charged in connection with the death of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County have been indicted by a grand jury. According to a news release, 24-year-old Maleek Goodson has been indicted for murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender. The co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, was indicted for complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence, complicity to first-degree robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in Parkway accident dies

The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE

