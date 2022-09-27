ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill.

Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.

LOOTPRESS is working on learning more details. We will provide them as we receive further information.

Ron Shawver
3d ago

Reading is important, but proofreading is "importanter"! ".... through"......Lordy.

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sean Hafesh, 33, of Daniels, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 6, 2021, Hafesh sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a residence in Daniels, West Virginia. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.
DANIELS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to excavator fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a case of arson involving an excavator. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect in the fire, Bryan Ramella, is now in custody. He was wanted in connection to the incident that was discovered on Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency crews responded […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill man missing from Gatewood area

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs as much help as possible from the public in finding a missing man from Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding the missing man. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September […]
OAK HILL, WV
Raleigh County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Krystle Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

