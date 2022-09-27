Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill.

Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.

LOOTPRESS is working on learning more details. We will provide them as we receive further information.