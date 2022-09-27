ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Breaks Uncles Peyton and Eli’s Passing Records

As if the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning wasn't high enough already, the 2023 super recruit has added another impressive milestone to his resumé. On Friday night of Isidore Newman's matchup vs. Pearl River High School, Broke his two-time Super Bowl champion uncle Eli Manning's record...
AUSTIN, TX
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Five Storylines for Undefeated Eagles and First-Place Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA – Here are five storylines for Week 4’s matchup between the Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). It might be a disaster that the slot corner will miss his first game after making 21 straight starts, including last year’s playoff game, if not for the Eagles' options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA

Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. So, when the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Tri-City Herald

‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field

When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Commanders Injury Update: Wes Schweitzer OUT Problem at Cowboys?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Myles Garrett Downgraded to Out Against Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns have made the right choice and downgraded Myles Garrett to out for their week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team. Garrett said he would be a game-time decision, but the medical staff had the final call. Garrett was involved in a single car accident...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out

The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Top 5 Giants Players To Watch vs. Bears in Week 4

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys 23-16 on Monday night and wasted little time jumping into their prep work for their Week 4 home date against the Chicago Bears. Here's a look at five Giants players/units whose performances could be instrumental in ensuring the Giants end up on the winning side of the ledger.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Keys to the Game: Cardinals at Panthers

Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers find themselves playing against an opponent they have seen a lot of success against over the years. Including the playoffs, the Panthers are 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, they're second-best winning percentage against any team in the NFL. That success has been ever more visible over the last six matchups, where the Panthers are a perfect 6-0 with all wins coming by double digits.
Tri-City Herald

Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
Tri-City Herald

Why Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Is Prospect Lions Should Watch

With a solid degree of NFL pedigree, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is an intriguing prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Nittany Lions defensive back is the son of Joey Porter, who played 13 seasons in professional football with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Yet, Porter Jr. is viewed highly by scouts, because of his own performance in Penn State’s secondary.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice

It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Tri-City Herald

Amazon criticized for Tua Tagovailoa coverage

This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. During the second quarter of the Cincinnati...
