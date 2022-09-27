Five Florida State University alumni received the Notable ‘Noles award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Five Florida State University alumni from Panama City were honored Tuesday for their excellence, leadership, and dedication as students and in their careers. Over the years FSU-PC has recognized 83 notable noles.

Dean Randy Hanna said this year is special because Florida State received a record number of nominations.

This year’s winners are:

Melanie Boyd

Maria Goodwin

Sharon Michalik

Sacarias Sanches

Judge Elijah Smiley

As Dean Hanna called each person to the stage he explained a little about each winner and why they were chosen this year. Hanna also said, “the people who are chosen are Notable ‘Nole alumni who demonstrated excellence, leadership, and dedication as students and have continued to exhibit these qualities in every aspect of their lives.

If you would like more information on the Notable ‘Noles Endowed Scholarship or have a person you want to nominate please contact Katie May, Director of Development at:

kmay@foundation.fsu.edu or call (850) 770-2108

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.