Read full article on original website
Related
Obsidious share video for new track Lake Of Afterlife
Former Obscura members resurface in new prog metal quartet Obsidious and will release debut album Iconic in October
hypebeast.com
Andra Ursuţa Creates Haunting Artwork That Comment on Mortality, Loss and Grief
Catch ‘Joy Revision’ at David Zwirner London. David Zwirner unveiled a new solo exhibition by Andra Ursuţa that will surely raise the Halloween vibes a notch. Well-known for wildly inventive artwork that teeters between horror films and science fiction, the Romanian-born, New York-based artist is showcasing her latest series of photograms and lead-crystal sculptures.
Comments / 0