Catch ‘Joy Revision’ at David Zwirner London. David Zwirner unveiled a new solo exhibition by Andra Ursuţa that will surely raise the Halloween vibes a notch. Well-known for wildly inventive artwork that teeters between horror films and science fiction, the Romanian-born, New York-based artist is showcasing her latest series of photograms and lead-crystal sculptures.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 HOURS AGO