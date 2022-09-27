Read full article on original website
Sommer Ross
3d ago
WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE WORD AND???? the title of this confused me more than anything 1 injured after bus, car collide really what is a bus, car? the proper way to type this is 1 injured after a car collides with a bus due to illegally dumped debris or 1 injured after a bus and a car collide I don't think the bus backed into the car so the first one I mentioned is the proper way to type this.
Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood
On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
2 injured in shooting in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood, police say
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Masterson Street in the Laurel neighborhood, a few blocks away from Laurel Elementary School.
losgatan.com
3 people injured in Highway 17 crash along Vasona Lake
Three people were injured in a Los Gatos crash on southbound Highway 17 next to Vasona Lake last night, authorities said. After a caller alerted them of the situation by dialing 911, crews from Santa Clara County Fire, California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County EMS, and Pacific Gas and Electric headed to the incident site, south of Highway 85, around 9:50pm.
Update: Driver rescued after vehicle flies 200 feet off cliff on Highway 1
SAN MATEO COAST -- A driver was rescued early Friday after his vehicle plunged more than 200 feet off a cliff on Highway 1 near Devil's Slide along the rugged San Mateo County coast.Cal Fire said its firefighters repelled down the cliff to reach the vehicle that had crashed onto a stretch of the beach at the base of the cliff.Once on scene, the firefighters extricated the male driver from vehicle and stabilized him. He was placed in a basket on the beach, lifted into a helicopter and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.Witnesses told fire officials that it was a single vehicle crash. No one else was located in vehicle. Cal Fire tweeted out images of the crash scene just south of the Tom Lantos tunnel and Devil's Slide as crews were readying to descend down the cliff to the beach.The rescue effort forced the closure of at least one lane of Highway 1 at Gray Whale Cove State Beach for several hours.
Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol. One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans. The car […]
crimevoice.com
Armed Robbery and Carjacking Suspect Held in Lieu of $350,000 Bond
OAKLEY — An armed robbery and carjacking suspect was arrested, and a firearm confiscated from him. Johnathan R. Bordelon, a 26-year-old resident of Concord, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Bordelon allegedly robbed a night clerk at the AMPM convenience store and gas station at...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 242
CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road. A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Fairfield shooting that left man critically hurt
FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time.
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
16-year-old arrested for Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Detectives arrested a 16-year-old Friday in relation to a Sept. 27 shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, Tuesday. The victim is a 33-year-old Fairfield resident who was taken to the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 242 near Concord
CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
Dublin/Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation, police activity
The Dublin/Pleasanton BART station has reopened after a hazmat situation and police activity forced its closure Thursday afternoon, according to the transit agency.
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
Police release image of vehicle in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police on Friday released an image of a truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in January. The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. A truck driver struck a man who was crossing Senter outside of a crosswalk and then fled and remains at large. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and died days later. He has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as Quynh Ngoc Van, a 38-year-old San Jose resident. Police on Friday released a still image of the truck captured from nearby surveillance cameras, as well as a clearer photo of a similar make and model. The truck is described as possibly a green 2001 to 2004 Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
