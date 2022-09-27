SAN MATEO COAST -- A driver was rescued early Friday after his vehicle plunged more than 200 feet off a cliff on Highway 1 near Devil's Slide along the rugged San Mateo County coast.Cal Fire said its firefighters repelled down the cliff to reach the vehicle that had crashed onto a stretch of the beach at the base of the cliff.Once on scene, the firefighters extricated the male driver from vehicle and stabilized him. He was placed in a basket on the beach, lifted into a helicopter and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.Witnesses told fire officials that it was a single vehicle crash. No one else was located in vehicle. Cal Fire tweeted out images of the crash scene just south of the Tom Lantos tunnel and Devil's Slide as crews were readying to descend down the cliff to the beach.The rescue effort forced the closure of at least one lane of Highway 1 at Gray Whale Cove State Beach for several hours.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO