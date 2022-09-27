Omaha, Neb.- The Omaha men's and women's golf teams, along with the Creighton golf teams, welcome 15 schools to the Big O Classic on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4. The men's side of the tournament will be played at Indian Creek golf course in Elkhorn, a par-72 course with a yardage of 7,242/7,151 from day one to day two. Twelve teams join the Mavericks and Bluejays at Indian Creek, including Dodge City CC, Hutchinson CC, Incarnate Word, Lindenwood, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota St., SIUE, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas, and Western Illinois. Action begins with a shotgun-start at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, and 9:00 a.m. for the final round on Tuesday.

