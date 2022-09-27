Read full article on original website
Cross Country Heads to Gans Creek Classic for Third Race of the Season
The Omaha Cross Country team heads to the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri looking to continue their strong 2022 season. Tomorrow's meet marks the first 6K race that the Mavericks will race in this campaign. "Very excited to turn the page into late September/October racing. Each racing opportunity just...
Mavericks Notch Summit League Win Over Western Illinois
OMAHA, Neb. - In their first home conference match of the season, the Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 sweep of Western Illinois University late Thursday night. Omaha improves to 6-7 and picks up its first Summit League victory of the season (1-2). As for the Leathernecks,...
Mavericks Head North to South Dakota
Omaha heads north for two league matches. First on the slate, the Mavericks head to South Dakota for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Friday vs. the Coyotes. The weekend concludes at an undefeated South Dakota State squad. Kickoff between the Mavericks and Jackrabbits is 1 p.m. Sunday in Brookings. Omaha looks to pick up its second straight league win, while both the Yotes and Jacks have yet to win a league contest.
Mavericks Host Big O Classic With Bluejays
Omaha, Neb.- The Omaha men's and women's golf teams, along with the Creighton golf teams, welcome 15 schools to the Big O Classic on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4. The men's side of the tournament will be played at Indian Creek golf course in Elkhorn, a par-72 course with a yardage of 7,242/7,151 from day one to day two. Twelve teams join the Mavericks and Bluejays at Indian Creek, including Dodge City CC, Hutchinson CC, Incarnate Word, Lindenwood, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota St., SIUE, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas, and Western Illinois. Action begins with a shotgun-start at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, and 9:00 a.m. for the final round on Tuesday.
2022-23 Hockey Schedule
October 7, 2022 (Friday) 7:07 p.m. Home Niagara Omaha, Neb. / BAXTER ARENA. October 8, 2022 (Saturday) 7:07 p.m. Home Niagara Omaha, Neb. / BAXTER ARENA. October 14, 2022 (Friday) 6:07 P.M. Away Lake Superior State Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. October 15, 2022 (Saturday) 5:07 P.M. Away Lake Superior State...
