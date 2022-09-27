Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
1 dead after ATV overturns on washed-out roadway in Manatee County
One person is dead after an ATV flipped over when it entered a "washed-out" road, Florida Highway Patrol authorities say. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in the area of 5200 Verna Bethany and Cline roads. Authorities said there were six people on an ATV that were going...
Mysuncoast.com
Power outages contributed to storm-related deaths in Sarasota, sheriff’s office says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two unrelated deaths in Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian were both caused by oxygen machines that failed when homes lost power the sheriff’s office said. Both of the victims relied on oxygen machines. Both machines became disabled due to power loss during the storm,...
High-water rescues underway in North Port for residents stranded in homes by rising Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian is long-gone in Sarasota County, but many residents are still feelings its impacts. Aside from the extensive wind damage, loss of power and spotty cell service, residents in North Port are dealing with rising flood waters days after the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
Mysuncoast.com
Man found after purple alert issued
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Dog burglar
Burglary: An officer responded to a residential burglary call involving a dog, the victim said is valued at $6,000. The officer observed a screen removed from the victim’s open front window and blinds in disarray. She said the only item missing from the residence was one of her two dogs.
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
fox13news.com
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
WINKNEWS.com
City of North Port issues voluntary evacuations as water continues to rise after Hurricane Ian
The City of North Port has issued voluntary evacuations for residents in the areas that have been impacted by flooding. If there are rising waters threatening your home, the City of North Port is recommending you evacuate. The City of North Port expects waters in some areas will continue to...
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
Hurricane Ian leaves many homeless in Hardee County
The people running the shelter said they don’t know how long it will be open but they could desperately use more supplies including sleeping mats and air mattresses.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues shelter in place order
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has made it official: Stay where you are. Shelter in place. The announcement was made for Sarasota County early Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be on the roadways.
wengradio.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning that most of the damage from Hurricane Ian is south of Venice Avenue. “There are still several road obstructions including fallen trees and debris, standing water, and downed power lines,” the office tweeted at 5:36 a.m. Water remains shut...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government provides updated info on utilities, services
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County government has released updated information on water restoration and shelters. You can check your location and get pertinent information following Hurricane Ian,
Mysuncoast.com
Curfew imposed in Charlotte County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Department Chief Pam Davis have enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all of Charlotte County, beginning Tuesday night until further notice. “I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people...
Mysuncoast.com
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
