Here are 2 new updates in regards to IUSD. The Superintendent’s vehicle she drives, which is the property of Inglewood Unified, is used as a personal car to take home and run personal errands, is currently badly damaged. The rumor is she was involved in an accident after attending a celebration and may have been drinking. If it happened in Inglewood, there’s probably no way to know since the police department is controlled by Mayor Butts.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO