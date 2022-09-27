ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Assemblymember’s housing bill signed into law

California’s commitment to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis received collaborative and bipartisan boost with the signing of legislation by recently elected Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood). AB 1743 will require local governments to report the amount of housing that was actually produced and occupied in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Inglewood Mayor James Butts to Host Re-Election Campaign Kickoff

Inglewood, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James Butts will host his re-election campaign kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 2, at his new campaign headquarters at 529 E. Manchester Blvd. The event will start at 2 p.m and include many of the mayor’s supporters. For more information and to RSVP, please visit joinjamesbutts.com.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Government
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Government
2urbangirls.com

Two Prop HHH-Funded housing complexes open in LA

LOS ANGELES – Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing. The PATH Metro Villas II campus, which opened Friday, consists of 90 units. The Chesterfield Apartments, which opened earlier this week, added 42 for formerly unhoused seniors. Both were built with funds from Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion housing bond passed by voters in 2016.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: The latest from inside Inglewood Unified

Here are 2 new updates in regards to IUSD. The Superintendent’s vehicle she drives, which is the property of Inglewood Unified, is used as a personal car to take home and run personal errands, is currently badly damaged. The rumor is she was involved in an accident after attending a celebration and may have been drinking. If it happened in Inglewood, there’s probably no way to know since the police department is controlled by Mayor Butts.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal student vaccine mandate ruling

LOS ANGELES – Some 2 1/2 months after a judge ruled in favor of the father of a 12-year-old who challenged the Los Angeles Unified School District’s student coronavirus vaccine mandate — finding that the resolution approving the directive clashes with state law — the parties have announced a settlement in which the district will not appeal the ruling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Butts
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alex Padilla
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Bullying, nepotism continues in Inglewood Library

It looks like Councilman Eloy Morales Jr. runs the Library system. His cousin-in-law, is the Manager, his sister-in-law is a Library Assistant, his best friend is a clerical supervisor making more than most librarians, his niece is a library clerk and his cousin, the manager’s husband was hired back on a contract basis to run the Hispanic Services Division. Isn’t it a conflict of interest and illegal for the Library Manager to hire her husband? There are plenty of qualified librarians to hire but once again it’s the Morales show.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Los Angeles City Council#Affordable Care Act#Intuit#Admissions Tax
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
2urbangirls.com

UTLA reaches tentative agreement with LAUSD on “Accelerated Days”

LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in response to the overwhelming concerns raised by teachers, students, parents, principals, and other school staff, LAUSD came to an agreement with UTLA to move the district’s four optional “Accelerated Days” from random Wednesdays scattered throughout the school year to winter and spring breaks, thus meeting UTLA demands for uninterrupted instruction and fidelity to the contractual work year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DA reviewing criminal complaint against Carson City Clerk

A Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit, without prejudice, regarding a Carson candidate’s challenge to the nomination process for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit is reviewing a complaint filed against the city clerk regarding possibly committing perjury on an affidavit she signed for her nomination forms.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

A Year Into New Law to Protect L.A. Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but they do not dispute a key fact: No landlords have yet been found guilty of violating the ordinance. “We haven’t had any proven harassment cases,” a senior official at the housing department said. (The official did not want to be identified, saying that only the media desk could speak on the record for the department.)
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy