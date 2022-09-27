4:34 p.m., Bay Isles Parkway and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Suspicious vehicle: A caller who did not wish to leave a name alerted police to a gray SUV parked along the northbound side of the road. In a follow-up call between the dispatched officer and the caller, the driver of the vehicle was said to be looking out the driver’s side window in an odd way. The caller said she didn’t stop after seeing the vehicle. The officer found no such vehicle in the area.

