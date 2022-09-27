ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Longboat Observer

I-75 crash near University Parkway exit in Sarasota results in fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unknown man died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when his Tesla veered off Interstate 75 southbound and hit a tree just north of the University Parkway exit. The one-car crash resulted in the man's vehicle bursting into flames. The FHP report said the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple high-water rescues underway in North Port, city confirms

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port confirms that it is conducting multiple high-water rescues after the Myakkahatchee Creek has flooded nearby communities. Multiple agencies are coordinating efforts to rescue people from homes affected in the North Port Estates community. That area is north of I-75 and borders the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man found after purple alert issued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
SARASOTA, FL
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart. “The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
#Violent Crime
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
SARASOTA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Dog burglar

Burglary: An officer responded to a residential burglary call involving a dog, the victim said is valued at $6,000. The officer observed a screen removed from the victim’s open front window and blinds in disarray. She said the only item missing from the residence was one of her two dogs.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Suspiciously suspicious

4:34 p.m., Bay Isles Parkway and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Suspicious vehicle: A caller who did not wish to leave a name alerted police to a gray SUV parked along the northbound side of the road. In a follow-up call between the dispatched officer and the caller, the driver of the vehicle was said to be looking out the driver’s side window in an odd way. The caller said she didn’t stop after seeing the vehicle. The officer found no such vehicle in the area.
10 Tampa Bay

Fire spreads at Wauchula apartment complex

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A fire broke out overnight at the Valencia Gardens Apartments as Hurricane Ian moved through the area, according to multiple posts on social media. The complex is located on U.S. Highway 17 in Hardee County. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to county and city authorities...
WAUCHULA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice. The closure is a precautionary measure due to...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

