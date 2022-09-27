Read full article on original website
1 dead after ATV overturns on washed-out roadway in Manatee County
One person is dead after an ATV flipped over when it entered a "washed-out" road, Florida Highway Patrol authorities say. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in the area of 5200 Verna Bethany and Cline roads. Authorities said there were six people on an ATV that were going...
Longboat Observer
I-75 crash near University Parkway exit in Sarasota results in fatality
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an unknown man died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when his Tesla veered off Interstate 75 southbound and hit a tree just north of the University Parkway exit. The one-car crash resulted in the man's vehicle bursting into flames. The FHP report said the...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple high-water rescues underway in North Port, city confirms
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port confirms that it is conducting multiple high-water rescues after the Myakkahatchee Creek has flooded nearby communities. Multiple agencies are coordinating efforts to rescue people from homes affected in the North Port Estates community. That area is north of I-75 and borders the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Mysuncoast.com
Man found after purple alert issued
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart. “The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.
I-75 previously closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood reopens
Interstate 75 is closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood due to flooding from the Myakka River.
fox13news.com
‘We’ll get through this’: Neighbors rescue neighbors stranded in Hurricane Ian floodwaters in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Thousands of North Port residents spent Thursday without power, water, and cell phone service. "This is historic," said Michael Ryan, the city’s emergency manager. "A lot of people try to compare it to Charley or even Irma. It’s far surpassed them." This city of...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
Hurricane Ian leaves many homeless in Hardee County
The people running the shelter said they don’t know how long it will be open but they could desperately use more supplies including sleeping mats and air mattresses.
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Dog burglar
Burglary: An officer responded to a residential burglary call involving a dog, the victim said is valued at $6,000. The officer observed a screen removed from the victim’s open front window and blinds in disarray. She said the only item missing from the residence was one of her two dogs.
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Suspiciously suspicious
4:34 p.m., Bay Isles Parkway and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Suspicious vehicle: A caller who did not wish to leave a name alerted police to a gray SUV parked along the northbound side of the road. In a follow-up call between the dispatched officer and the caller, the driver of the vehicle was said to be looking out the driver’s side window in an odd way. The caller said she didn’t stop after seeing the vehicle. The officer found no such vehicle in the area.
Bradenton Police share pictures of damage after Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pictures posted by the Bradenton Police Department show the damage left behind after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. The pictures show downed trees littering the streets, parts of buildings collapsed and boats that were overturned in the wind. One even...
Fire spreads at Wauchula apartment complex
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A fire broke out overnight at the Valencia Gardens Apartments as Hurricane Ian moved through the area, according to multiple posts on social media. The complex is located on U.S. Highway 17 in Hardee County. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to county and city authorities...
Mysuncoast.com
U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice. The closure is a precautionary measure due to...
Sarasota County law, fire agencies pulling responders from roads
With Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida's Western Coast, Sarasota County agencies are taking precautions to protect their personnel in the emergency situation.
