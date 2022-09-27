ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police. Police said Fletcher is frequently in...
Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29. Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”. He was...
1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash. Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash. Three of the cars were destroyed and...
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
Akron man vandalized Baptist church, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Akron church and set off a fire extinguisher in portions of the building. Akron police said Richard Hitchings, of Akron, forced his way into the People’s Baptist Church in the 500 block of...
Endangered 39-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 27 to help find missing and endangered 39-year-old Shavon Howard. Howard was described by police as 5′11″ tall and 216 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hoodie, black jogging pants, and black and...
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
