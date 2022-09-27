Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police. Police said Fletcher is frequently in...
cleveland19.com
Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29. Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”. He was...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Cleveland shooting
East Cleveland Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
North Royalton woman pushes for police reform after death of mentally ill brother
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - When a person is suffering from a mental health crisis police are often called to step in, but as cases across the country have shown, those calls sometimes end in tragedy. For the first time, Julia Rielinger shared her brother’s story on camera with 19...
1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash. Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash. Three of the cars were destroyed and...
21-year-old Cleveland man on drugs flees from officers: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 2:45 a.m. Sept. 22, an officer saw a driver traveling at a high rate of speed near West 202nd Street. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver failed to stop. A brief pursuit ensued before the car came to a stop west of Columbia Road in North Olmsted. The driver of the car ran off, but was quickly apprehended.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
10-year-old killed by train in Painesville
A person was hit and killed by a train in Painseville on Wednesday evening.
cleveland19.com
31-year-old woman killed in North Randall parking lot
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman died late Tuesday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. North Randall police said officers responded to the North Randall Estates complex in the 4500 block of Warrensville Center Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.
cleveland19.com
Akron man vandalized Baptist church, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Akron church and set off a fire extinguisher in portions of the building. Akron police said Richard Hitchings, of Akron, forced his way into the People’s Baptist Church in the 500 block of...
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago had posted on social media that her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The...
cleveland19.com
Endangered 39-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 27 to help find missing and endangered 39-year-old Shavon Howard. Howard was described by police as 5′11″ tall and 216 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black hoodie, black jogging pants, and black and...
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
Video: Police confront kids with guns at Cleveland school
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as Cleveland police confronted kids with guns inside a high school.
cleveland19.com
Young father gunned down in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
cleveland19.com
Woman trying to escape Massillon Police strikes 2 drivers and 4 dealership cars, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman allegedly struck two cars on the road and four more parked at a dealership as she tried to speed away from Massillon Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on SR-172 west of Perry Drive at approximately 6:48 p.m. on...
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
huroninsider.com
Boy accused of attempting to stab family members over Hot Wheels toy
CASTALIA – A young boy was charged with a felony Saturday after he allegedly attempted to stab his aunt, brother and cousin after the cousin refused to give him a Hot Wheels car. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Erie County Sheriff Paul...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights man hasn’t received mail in months, demands answers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leland Thomas has missed bill deadlines, his credit cards have been canceled and he has had other financial woes. All of this because he’s not getting his mail. “All my billing came back, all my letters… they get sent back to the sender, so I...
