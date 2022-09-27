Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
1 dead, 1 injured in East Cleveland shooting
East Cleveland Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Missing 12-year-old Parma boy may be in Cleveland, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find missing 12-year-old Tony Goodwin on Sept. 29. Goodwin was described by police as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his right forearm that says, “long live London.”. He was...
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Man dies 1 minute before Cleveland ambulance arrives after delay
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a long delay getting a Cleveland ambulance to a hit and run on the Shoreway.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash. Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash. Three of the cars were destroyed and...
cleveland19.com
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He also has a bond of $100,000 and a temporary restraining order to stay far away. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of...
21-year-old Cleveland man on drugs flees from officers: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 2:45 a.m. Sept. 22, an officer saw a driver traveling at a high rate of speed near West 202nd Street. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver failed to stop. A brief pursuit ensued before the car came to a stop west of Columbia Road in North Olmsted. The driver of the car ran off, but was quickly apprehended.
Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago had posted on social media that her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The...
cleveland19.com
Woman trying to escape Massillon Police strikes 2 drivers and 4 dealership cars, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman allegedly struck two cars on the road and four more parked at a dealership as she tried to speed away from Massillon Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on SR-172 west of Perry Drive at approximately 6:48 p.m. on...
cleveland19.com
Myles Garrett cited for failing to control car in crash; investigators release more details, photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Myles Garrett was issued a citation for failing to control his Porsche during Monday’s rollover crash in Medina County. According to crash investigators:. “Unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance. Impairment...
Warrant issued for local man who left dogs in ‘deplorable’ conditions
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of leaving his dogs inside a vacant home without food or water.
cleveland19.com
Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of attempting to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Home Depot is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened at 11901 Berea Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, said police. Police said the suspect...
cleveland19.com
Akron man gets life in prison for murdering 3 people in 2019
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Coley Richardson, 45, of Akron, to life in prison for the murders of three people in 2019. Richardson will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years of his prison sentence, according to the Summit County...
cleveland19.com
59-year-old South Euclid man missing since Sept. 9
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find 59-year-old Ralph Fletcher, who has been missing since Sept. 9. He left his home on that date and has not been in contact with this family since, according to police. Police said Fletcher is frequently in...
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near park in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred in downtown Cleveland. The call for shots fired was reported at approximately midnight from near Perk Plaza at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue. Cleveland EMS said a gunshot victim, believed to be a man in...
cleveland19.com
North Royalton woman pushes for police reform after death of mentally ill brother
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - When a person is suffering from a mental health crisis police are often called to step in, but as cases across the country have shown, those calls sometimes end in tragedy. For the first time, Julia Rielinger shared her brother’s story on camera with 19...
