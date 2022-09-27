ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zacks.com

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Adds Services to Business to Business

WSM - Free Report) introduced new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services to its Business to Business offerings. Customers can shop from Williams-Sonoma’s entire range for any customized gifting/branded merchandise needs. The respective experts will guide customers through the order process and assist with the delivery and fulfillment experience. The company’s in-house design capabilities will help customers to work with product design teams on tailored solutions to create unique and memorable gifts.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note

HELE - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Oct 5, 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $519.1 million, suggesting an increase of 9.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Helen of Troy’s bottom...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digitalization#Del Taco Restaurants
Zacks.com

Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Staples

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

APPS - Free Report) closed at $14.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio

DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th

NTB - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Price...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

RPC (RES) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed at $6.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

NEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Repay Holdings (RPAY) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

RPAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $7.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks. Repay extended its rally for the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) a Buy Now?

CVE - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this oil company have returned -16.8%, compared to...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TITN - Free Report) closed at $28.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

TJX (. TJX - Free Report) closed at $61.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

BLDR - Free Report) closed at $58.20, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Clearwater Paper (CLW) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

CLW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.61, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
STOCKS

