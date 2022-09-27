Effective: 2022-10-01 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Manatee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Low sections of State Road 64 start to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Saturday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 08/29/1994. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Manatee River Myakka Head at SR 11.0 13.4 Sat 10 am 11.2 8.1 6.9 6.0 5.5

