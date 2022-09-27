The Latest on Hurricane Ian: RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for lots of rain, high winds and potential power outages when the remnants of Hurricane Ian cross the state soon after the storm likely reaches landfall again in South Carolina. Visiting the state’s emergency operations center, the governor said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that up to 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with the potential for mountain landslides and tornadoes statewide. “For North Carolinians, I want to be clear: This storm can still be dangerous and even deadly,” Cooper said.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 31 MINUTES AGO