Local woman gets a kidney
The following is a story from The Manning Times on April 11th, 2013, followed by an update on Mary Ashley Barbot. At age 10, some little girls want a new doll. Mary Ashley is in third grade, but at the moment she is home-bound and unable to attend her school. Though Mary Ashley knows she is sick, her mother isn’t sure if she really grasps the sensitivity of the situation.
Sumter senior citizens united for community-wide bingo
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Almost 100 senior citizens in Sumter County got together for community-wide bingo, hosted by Sumter Senior Services and Sumter County Parks and Recreation at the South Hope Center. Julia Evans came to Wednesday's event. "It was just a grand day," she told me. "We got...
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
Columbia Star
Military community encouraged to apply for free memorial deer hunts
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cowden Plantation, near Fort Jackson, will play host to two free deer hunts for members of the military community in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman. The hunts will be held at Cowden Plantation November 11 and December 2 and are open...
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
Hometown Heroes: Ideal Bloome
Bloome is a bus driver for Richland District 1. She is always encouraging kids on the bus to do their best.
Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
Florence high school put on lockdown after photo of person with weapon seen on Snapchat
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A photo of a person with a weapon at a Florence high school ended up being a stock image and put the building into a brief lockdown Wednesday. Principal Matthew Dowdell sent a letter to the parents of West Florence High School explaining the situation and asked them to continue to have conversations with their students about appropriate uses of social media.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
Columbia school district promotes staffer to long-vacant payroll position despite concerns
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One board officials have raised concerns over the position of director of accounts payable and payroll, mirroring concerns about financial services and the district's hiring process that have fallen on deaf ears for too long, a board member said. Naomi Mitchell, the person...
Manning remembers a town staple
Almost every morning driving in or out of the city of Manning on the side of 260, you are sure to see the smiling face of George Douglas Nelson, Jr, more affectionately known to the citizens of Manning as “The Shrimp Man.”. George started dating the love of his...
