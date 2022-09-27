ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

manninglive.com

Local woman gets a kidney

The following is a story from The Manning Times on April 11th, 2013, followed by an update on Mary Ashley Barbot. At age 10, some little girls want a new doll. Mary Ashley is in third grade, but at the moment she is home-bound and unable to attend her school. Though Mary Ashley knows she is sick, her mother isn’t sure if she really grasps the sensitivity of the situation.
MANNING, SC
News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Military community encouraged to apply for free memorial deer hunts

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cowden Plantation, near Fort Jackson, will play host to two free deer hunts for members of the military community in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman. The hunts will be held at Cowden Plantation November 11 and December 2 and are open...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Florence high school put on lockdown after photo of person with weapon seen on Snapchat

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A photo of a person with a weapon at a Florence high school ended up being a stock image and put the building into a brief lockdown Wednesday. Principal Matthew Dowdell sent a letter to the parents of West Florence High School explaining the situation and asked them to continue to have conversations with their students about appropriate uses of social media.
FLORENCE, SC
manninglive.com

Manning remembers a town staple

Almost every morning driving in or out of the city of Manning on the side of 260, you are sure to see the smiling face of George Douglas Nelson, Jr, more affectionately known to the citizens of Manning as “The Shrimp Man.”. George started dating the love of his...
MANNING, SC

