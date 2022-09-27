Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: New York SNAP Benefits for October 2022
New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get their payments on different schedules every month, depending on whether they live in New York City or...
Should you be worried about your money? Wall Street just saw its worst week in two years
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
UN slavery estimate raises question: Are 50 million people really enslaved today?
According to the United Nations, about 50 million people are enslaved worldwide. The report, released Sept. 12, 2022, by the U.N.‘s International Labor Organization, the International Organization for Migration and the human rights group the Walk Free Foundation, revealed that 28 million people are in forced labor and another 22 million in forced marriage.
Navigating medical cannabis regulations around the world | Here Weed Go! podcast
After nearly two weeks of travel on the East Coast, host and cannabis reporter Eddie Celaya is focusing this episode on what’s going on across the pond with a look at the first publicly traded cannabis pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom: Kanabo. To do that, he’s joined by...
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’
Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Despite Uncertain Data
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave its approval to a new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But approval of the drug, called Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate/taurursodiol), is bound to stir new questions, with some doubting the strength of data supporting its effectiveness. Patient advocate groups had strongly lobbied the FDA for its approval, however.
Optimizing Lifestyle Factors May Cut T2DM Risk Despite GDM History
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For women with a history of gestational diabetes mellitus, there is an inverse association between number of optimal modifiable factors and an incrementally lower risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in The BMJ. Jiaxi Yang,...
