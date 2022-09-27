Read full article on original website
Allen Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison On Indecency Charges
A 64-year-old Allen, Texas man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to a total of 30 years in prison on two indecency with a child charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Lester took Christopher Lee Vail into custody at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, in the 8th judicial District Courtroom after the man was sentenced to a 20-year commitment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an indecency with a child by sexual contact conviction and to a 10-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child by exposure conviction; he was booked into Hopkins County jail on both charges at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, according to arrest reports.
10 Jailed On Felony Warrants Sept. 20-29, 2022
At least 10 people have been jailed on felony warrants from Sept. 20-29, 2022, including a man booked in for the second time this week, and a man wanted in the Dallas area on robbery and stolen vehicle charges, according to arrest reports. Dakota Shane Weir was arrested in the...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid
During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
eparisextra.com
Clarksville Police and Sheriff deputies track down man evading arrest
On Sept. 29, 2022, Davey Allen was arrested on a probation violation warrant and another charge after evading Arrest. On Sept. 29, 2022, Davey Allen was arrested on a probation violation warrant and another charge after evading Arrest. Clarksville Police Sgt. J. Goodson was dispatched to the 1000 block of...
blackchronicle.com
Collin County homeowner found tied up during burglary
MURPHY, Texas — Two individuals have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a house in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the aged homeowner, police mentioned. Police in Murphy mentioned officers responded round 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, close to the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious car driving across the neighborhood after which stopping behind a neighbor’s dwelling.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, August 28-September 3
Aug. 29• Sterling Alexandria Frazier, of Naples, was arrested by Morris Country deputies for disorderly conduct.• Deandria Pendleton, of Clarksville,
KLTV
Authorities search for Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from child
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted for allegedly soliciting minors online. According to Sgt. Larry Christian, Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, is wanted for questioning on suspicion that he solicited inappropriate photos from an 11-year-old girl. Taylor’s last known residence was on Valley View Dr. in Tyler, however he may have moved to Longview where he is said to work at a Zippy J’s convenience store. He is a black male, 6′3″ in height and weighs 278 pounds.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 30)
We have a follow-up to Roderick Dewayne Scales’ arrest on Thursday, Sep 29, when officers attempted to serve his warrant. As officers searched the residence in the 1300-block of NE 20th St., they located and seized approximately five ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, seven handguns, and two assault rifles. The investigation continues.
eparisextra.com
Shaun Lucas’ bodycam footage released by Hunt County in Price Shooting
Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. Bodycam footage of Jonathan Price being fatally shot by Shaun Lucas in Oct. of 2020 has been released by Hunt County. The former Wolfe City police officer was acquitted of murder charges last Thursday.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 30, 2022
EWING, OCTAVIOUS JAMAL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SCALES, RODERICK DEWAYNE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G.
Drive-by shooting in Tyler leaves juvenile injured
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting early Friday morning, Tyler police said. The drive-by happened on the 11000 block of Carol Lane. According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, two juveniles were in the vehicle in the roadway when another car drove by and “fired several rounds.” […]
easttexasradio.com
Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution
Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
Castillo-Zavala Sentenced On Manslaughter Charge
Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala was sentenced last week on a March 18, 2022 manslaughter charge, according to sheriff’s and court reports. The 38-year-old man was sentenced Sept. 20 to 10 years in prison , a sentence that was suspended, and the Saltillo man was placed on 10 years of probation. Castillo-Zavala, however, will be required to serve 180 days in jail as a condition of that probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Zachary Blackmon.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County Sheriff Office warns residents of recent scam
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens telling them there is a warrant for their arrest.
1 Flown To Area Trauma Center Following One-Vehicle Rollover On I-30
At least one person was flown to an area trauma center following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 30 just west of Sulphur Springs early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. According to dispatch reports, authorities were first notified of a major one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 119 at 1 a.m. The caller reported the vehicle had rolled over multiple times before resting on its top.
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
KLTV
Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a metal fence just east of Canton, killing the driver. Stephen Smith, 73, was driving east on FM 1255 Saturday evening when he crashed into a metal pipe fence, according to Texas DPS. The DPS release notes he was not wearing a seat belt.
9-year-old boy dies after Van Zandt County crash
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle wreck about four miles west of Canton on Sunday morning, according to DPS. DPS reports said that a 2002 Lexus ES-300 was traveling east on State Highway 243 behind a Ford F150, when the Ford slowed down for traffic ahead and […]
73-year-old Canton man killed after crashing into metal fence
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 73-year-old Canton man was killed after crashing into a metal pipe fence on Sept. 24, said DPS. The wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. on FM 1255 about one mile east of Canton. Stephen Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The man was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox. DPS […]
easttexasradio.com
Closing Statements In NE Texas Capital Murder Trial
Testimony in the Bowie County Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday, and closing arguments start Monday. The state is accusing Parker of murdering Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, who Parker allegedly cut out of Hancock’s womb and kidnapped. She faces the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.
