UPDATE: City of Ocala Cancels Building Community Roundtable
OCALA, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) – Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Building Community Roundtable scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 has been canceled. This event will be rescheduled for a future date when the threat of severe weather has passed. Residents are encouraged to sign up...
Hurricane Ian: City of Ocala Sanitation and Recycling Routes
OCALA, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) – The City of Ocala would like to provide citizens with the following information while preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian. Residential and commercial sanitation routes will continue normal operations Wednesday, Sept. 28. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29 all routes will be suspended due to the impending storm. Commercial routes will resume on Friday, Sept. 30. Residential routes scheduled for Thursday’s collection will be collected Monday, Oct. 3. Residential sanitation collection regularly scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6 will experience a one-day delay and will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 7.
Ocala Water Resources - Water Information and Storm Preparation
OCALA, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Ocala Water Resources Department would like to provide the following reminders to keep residents safe, prepared and informed as this storm approaches. Water meters should remain accessible before and after the storm. Avoid setting trashcans and debris...
Important Flooding Information from the City of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, would like to provide the following reminders to keep residents safe, prepared and informed as this storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, here...
Ocala Electric Utility - Power Outage Information and Storm Preparation Tips
OCALA, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, Ocala Electric Utility would like to provide the following reminders to keep residents safe, prepared and informed as this storm approaches. To report a power outage, please call 352-351-6666 or download the free MyUsage App from the App...
