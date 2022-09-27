OCALA, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) – The City of Ocala would like to provide citizens with the following information while preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian. Residential and commercial sanitation routes will continue normal operations Wednesday, Sept. 28. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29 all routes will be suspended due to the impending storm. Commercial routes will resume on Friday, Sept. 30. Residential routes scheduled for Thursday’s collection will be collected Monday, Oct. 3. Residential sanitation collection regularly scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6 will experience a one-day delay and will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 7.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO